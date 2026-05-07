Brighton extend manager Fabian Hurzeler's contract until 2029: Details

Brighton & Hove Albion's head coach, Fabian Hurzeler, has signed a new three-year deal with the Premier League club. The extension keeps him at the helm until 2029. Hurzeler took charge of the Seaguls in June 2024 and has since led them to eighth place in the league standings in the 2024-25 season. In the ongoing 2025-26 season, Brighton are in the hunt for Europe.

Coach's statement Hurzeler delighted with new deal Hurzeler expressed his delight at signing the new contract, saying he loves working for the club and living in the city. He emphasized that this long-term commitment from Brighton is an honor and strengthens his resolve to deliver on their shared vision. "From the beginning our focus has always been on forging an identity, developing the team, challenging the establishment and pushing our standards every day," he said as per the club's statement.

Chairman's endorsement Brighton chairman lauds manager's principles and approach Brighton chairman Tony Bloom praised Hurzeler's principles and approach, saying they align with the club's values. He also noted that since his appointment, Hurzeler has continued the progress made in recent seasons with consistent on-pitch performances. "This season, he has built on the foundations laid during his first season in which he led us to an impressive eighth place," said Bloom.

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Career path Hurzeler started his managerial career at St Pauli Having started his career at Bayern Munich, Hurzeler transitioned to coaching after a brief professional playing stint. He served as an assistant coach at St Pauli in 2020 and became the head coach in December 2022. Under his guidance, St Pauli won the Bundesliga 2 title in 2024. Despite interest from Bayer Leverkusen, Hurzeler has chosen to stay with Brighton FC for now.

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Information Brighton are 8th in the Premier League 2025-26 season After 35 matches, Brighton are 8th in the Premier League 2025-26 season. They own 13 wins in addition to 11 draws and 11 defeats. They have 50 points and own a goal difference of +7.

Do you know? Hurzeler's managerial stats at Brighton Hurzeler has managed Brighton in 85 matches across all competitions to date. He has helped the side win 37 games. Brighton have lost 23 matches and drawn another 25. His win percentage in 43.5.