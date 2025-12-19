Brisbane Heat pull off highest-ever chase in BBL: Key stats

The Brisbane Heat have pulled off the highest-ever chase in Big Bash League (BBL) history. The team attained this feat against the Perth Scorchers in Match 6 of the BBL 2025-26 season on Friday. The Gabba, Brisbane, saw Scorchers post 257/6 in 20 overs. It became the 2nd-highest total in BBL history. Thereafter, the hosts sealed an eight-wicket win (258/2).

Twitter Post History! HISTORY MADE! We can’t believe what we’ve just witnessed! 🤯



The biggest chase in BBL History! #BBL15 pic.twitter.com/IHIqH8g1HT — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) December 19, 2025

Summary Summary of the contest Finn Allen and Cooper Connolly shone for Scorchers with respective fifties as the side posted a massive total of 257/6 in 20 overs. Allen, who opened the innings, bagged 79 runs whereas Connolly scored 77. In response, centuries from Jack Wildermuth and Matt Renshaw saw Brisbane Heat shine in the chase. The two hit 18 sixes between them (9 each).

Information 2nd and 3rd-highest totals in BBL history The Scorchers' 257/6 is now the 3rd-highest total in BBL history after initially being 2nd. Brisbane Heat have now recorded the 2nd-highest total in BBL history after this succcessful chase. Melbourne Stars' 273/2 versus Hobart Hurricanes is the highest BBL team total.

Allen Finn Allen surpasses 4,500 T20 runs Scorchers opener Allen smashed 79 off 38 balls. He hit three fours and 8 sixes (SR: 207.89). Allen, who was bought by Kolkata Knight Riders at the IPL 2026 auction in Abu Dhabi, has surpassed 4,500 T20 runs. In 163 matches, Allen owns 4,510 runs at 29.09. He smashed his 30th fifty (100s: 4). In 12 BBL matches, he has 276 runs (50s: 3).

Information Connolly stars with a 37-ball 77 Connolly smashed 77 from 37 balls with the help of 6 fours and 6 sixes. The promising batter has raced to 713 runs in the BBL from 27 matches at 41.94. This was his 4th fifty. Overall in T20s, he owns 782 runs at 35.54.

Do you know? Summary of the Brisbane Heat bowlers Shaheen Afridi managed 1/49 from his 4 overs. Xavier Bartlett clocked 2/44. Jack Wildermuth claimed 1/47. Liam Haskett bowled 4 overs and managed 1/52. Spinner M Kuhnemann was the costilest bowler (1/60).

Chase A 212-run stand and two centuries help Brisbane Heat win Brisbane Heat lost Colin Munro early on (0/1) before Wildermuth and Renshaw added a record 212-run stand for the 2nd wicket. It was hitting exhibition from the duo as the Scorchers bowlers failed to come up with their goods. Renshaw was run out before Max Bryant joined Wildermuth and scored 28 runs off 16 balls. He was retired hurt. Wildermuth saw off the chase.

Duo Maiden T20 centuries for Wildermuth and Renshaw Wildermuth 110* from 54 balls saw him get to 418 runs from 58 matches (35 innings) at 13.93, as per ESPNcricinfo. This was his maiden fifty-plus in T20s. 400 of his 418 T20 runs have come in the BBL. Renshaw's 51-ball 102 means he now owns 1,920 runs in T20s (100s: 1, 50s: 8) from 82 matches. He has only featured in the BBL.