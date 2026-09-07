Who will telecast India's historic T20I vs Japan? Details here
What's the story
India will play a one-off T20I against Japan on September 22. The Japan Cricket Association (JCA) is currently in talks with ITW Universe to secure the rights, while ITW is in talks with major Indian broadcasters such as Star Sports, Sony Sports, and Zee for the game's broadcast and digital rights. The decision on who will broadcast this historic match is expected within a couple of days.
Diplomatic initiative
More about the India-Japan T20I
The upcoming match is part of "Sport 75," an initiative by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi.
The project aims to strengthen sports ties and human exchanges between the two nations, especially with India's ambition to host the 2036 Olympic and Paralympic Games.
The game will be played at Sano International Cricket Ground in Tochigi Prefecture at 9:30am IST on September 22.
Sponsorship details
Key details about the match
Suzuki has signed on as the title sponsor of the match, with several other sponsors also backing this historic event.
The Indian team will leave for Sano on September 19 and hold a practice session there on September 21 before taking on Japan in this landmark game.
VVS Laxman will be India's head coach, while Shreyas Iyer will captain it.
Broadcasting hurdles
Broadcast rights for the match
The JCA is in talks with ITW Universe for the broadcast rights of this historic match.
However, producing the game could be logistically challenging as it is scheduled just two days before the Asian Games men's cricket campaign begins.
Despite these hurdles, a deal between JCA and ITW Universe for broadcast rights seems imminent.
Schedule conflict
Potential scheduling clash concerns
The biggest challenge for ITW and JCA is the potential scheduling clash with the Asian Games women's cricket gold-medal match.
The final will be played at Korogi Athletic Park in Nisshin City, Aichi, just an hour after the scheduled start of the India-Japan men's game.
This could affect viewership and broadcast attention as India is among the favorites for this medal.