'Great honor': Harry Brook willing to lead England in Tests
What's the story
Harry Brook has expressed his willingness to take over as England's new men's Test captain. The 27-year-old's statement comes after Ben Stokes, the outgoing captain, extended his "100% support" for Brook to succeed him. Stokes announced his retirement from all international cricket during England's defeat to New Zealand in the third and final Test at Trent Bridge. The hosts ended up losing the three-match series 1-2.
Career trajectory
Brook was informed about Stokes's decision on Saturday evening
Brook, who has been England's Test vice-captain since last winter's Ashes series, was informed of Stokes's decision on Saturday evening, as per ESPNcricinfo. Former captain Joe Root also received the news at the same time. Despite being overlooked for the captaincy role during the second Test after Stokes was suspended for a breach of team curfew, Brook has continued to show interest in leading England in Tests.
Captaincy ambitions
Leading England in Tests a 'dream'
Speaking ahead of the T20I series against India, Brook said, "Look, it would be a great honor to do it." He added that captaining England in Tests is a "dream" he's had since childhood. While he acknowledged that the decision isn't up to him, he would gladly accept if offered the role. Brook also emphasized his commitment to balancing Test captaincy with existing white-ball commitments.
Role challenges
ECB hesitant to burden Brook
Despite Brook's eagerness, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) is believed to be hesitant to give him all three roles due to his already busy schedule. There are also worries about how his white-ball role might be affecting his current Test form. In the last 16 innings, Brook hasn't scored a Test century, averaging 38.33 across five Ashes Tests and three against New Zealand, as per ESPNcricinfo.
Commitment
Brook's commitment to England cricket
Brook has made it clear that he is fully committed to England cricket and doesn't want to play any franchise cricket except for The Hundred. He said, "And whatever I do, on and off the field, is to try and perform as well as I possibly can for England." "Hence the reason I don't play in the IPL and PSL and all the other franchise competitions."
Information
Upcoming T20I assignment
For now, Brook is set to lead England in the five-match home T20I series against India, starting today. As per Cricbuzz, England are yet to beat India in a bilateral series across formats since 2019.