Bruno Fernandes's hat-trick helps Manchester United thrash Ipswich Town: Stats

Marcelino Nunez's slip gave United their first equalizer through Fernandes.

In the 2nd half Harry Maguire's deflected shot resulted in an own goal by Jacob Greaves.

Ipswich's Greaves fouled Matheus Cunha in the box, leading to a penalty that was successfully converted by Fernandes.

The United captain then completed his hat-trick after Kobbie Mainoo and Bryan Mbeumo's shots were blocked.

He also assisted Mbeumo for the fifth goal of the match.

Ipswich managed to score a consolation goal from Julio Enciso's assist.