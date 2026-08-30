Bruno Fernandes's hat-trick helps Manchester United thrash Ipswich Town: Stats
What's the story
Bruno Fernandes's stunning hat-trick led Manchester United to a resounding 5-2 victory against Ipswich Town. Matchweek 2 of the Premier League 2026-27 season saw the Red Devils come from behind after Leif Davis had given the visitors an early lead with a superb half-volley. Fernandes was the star of the show with three goals. Ipswich were down 5-1 before a consolation goal from Chuba Akpom made the scoreline 5-2. Here's more.
Match
Summary of the match
Marcelino Nunez's slip gave United their first equalizer through Fernandes.
In the 2nd half Harry Maguire's deflected shot resulted in an own goal by Jacob Greaves.
Ipswich's Greaves fouled Matheus Cunha in the box, leading to a penalty that was successfully converted by Fernandes.
The United captain then completed his hat-trick after Kobbie Mainoo and Bryan Mbeumo's shots were blocked.
He also assisted Mbeumo for the fifth goal of the match.
Ipswich managed to score a consolation goal from Julio Enciso's assist.
Information
2nd Premier League hat-trick for Fernandes
As per Opta, Fernandes scored his second Premier League hat-trick - both of which have come in Manchester United's first home game of a Premier League season: 2021-22 vs Leeds United and 2026-27 vs Ipswich Town.
Information
Premier League: Fernandes gets to 74 goals and 73 assists
Making his 232nd Premier League appearance, Fernandes has raced to 74 goals. He now also has 73 assists. Overall, the player has raced to 110 goals for the club across all competitions from 329 matches.
Duo
Key numbers in the Premier League for Cunha and Mbeumo
Matheus Cunha assisted Fernandes for United's first goal.
Former Wolves man Cunha now owns 16 assists in 117 Premier League matches. He has three assists for United.
Former Brentford ace Mbeumo now has 54 Premier League goals from 171 matches.
12 of his Premier League goals have come in United colors.
Opta stats
United maintain their dominance over Ipswich
United are now unbeaten in their last nine home league games against Ipswich (W7 D2), winning the last five by an aggregate score of 23-4.
Ipswich are winless in their last eight Premier League games against United (D2 L6) since a 3-2 home win in September 1994.
The first game in this winless run was a 9-0 defeat at Old Trafford in March 1995.
Do you know?
United overtake Liverpool in terms of own goals from opponents
Greaves's own goal in the 56th minute means United have now benefitted from more own goals than any other side in Premier League history (80), overtaking Liverpool (79).
Information
Fernandes's game by numbers against Ipswich
As per Squawka, Fernandes had 90 touches versus Ipswich. He also made 54/63 successful passes and clocked 5/9 accurate long-balls. He had 3/8 shots on target and went on to create 3 chances. He also had 2/3 successful take-ons. He scored three goals and made an assist.
Details
Match stats and points table
United had 33 attempts with 12 shots on target compared to 5 shots on target from 9 attempts by Ipswich.
United had a whopping 44 touches in the opposition box with Ipswich managing 13.
Hosts United also had 60.4% possession and completed 488 passes.
In terms of the points table, United have moved to 10th with 3 points from 2 games. Ipswich are 12th with 3 points.
Words
Carrick reflects on the performance
United head coach Michael Carrick shared his thoughts after the game.
"It was a really good win in the end. We played some really good football. We were in a challenging position to go one down. The biggest thing from today was the mentality of the boys to overcome setbacks," he told Sky Sports.
"The way the boys responded [to Ipswich scoring], I was really pleased with that. It's easy to look at the result now and say a fantastic performance and some great goals, but the mentality, stubbornness, and belief of the boys really pleased me."