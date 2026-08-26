Bruno Fernandes, Khadija Shaw adjudged PFA Players of the Year
What's the story
Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes and Manchester City forward Khadija Shaw have been awarded the Professional Footballers' Association (PFA) Men's and Women's Player of the Year awards. The duo had also won the Football Writers' Association's men's and women's footballers of the year for the 2025-26 season. Fernandes is United's first player to win this award since Wayne Rooney in 2010.
Record-breaking season
Fernandes beats these players to win award
Fernandes had a stellar season, breaking the record for most assists in a single Premier League campaign with 21.
He also scored nine goals in 35 league appearances, helping United secure a third-place finish and Champions League qualification.
The 31-year-old beat Arsenal's Gabriel Magalhaes, David Raya, and Declan Rice as well as Manchester City players Rayan Cherki and Erling Haaland to win this prestigious award.
Stellar performance
Shaw's stellar season with Man City
Meanwhile, Shaw had a phenomenal season with Manchester City, scoring 21 goals in 22 appearances. She also registered hat-tricks against Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur.
The Jamaican international became the first player to score 20 or more goals in three different Women's Super League (WSL) seasons.
This marked her second accolade in three seasons after winning the same in 2023-24.
Rising stars
O'Reilly, Smith named Young Players of the Year
Nico O'Reilly of Manchester City has been named the PFA Young Player of the Year.
The 21-year-old defender had a stellar season, contributing five goals and nine clean sheets in 34 league appearances.
Meanwhile, Arsenal's Olivia Smith was named the Women's Young Player of the Year for her impressive performance with 10 goals in all competitions after joining from Liverpool last summer.
Team selections
Premier League and WSL Teams of the Year announced
The Premier League Team of the Year, as voted by players, was dominated by champions Arsenal and runners-up Manchester City.
The WSL side has three players each from champions Manchester City, Chelsea, and Arsenal.
Manchester United's Park and Tottenham defender Toko Koga are the only ones selected from outside these top three sides.