Bruno Fernandes, Khadija Shaw adjudged PFA Players of the Year

Fernandes had a stellar season, breaking the record for most assists in a single Premier League campaign with 21.

He also scored nine goals in 35 league appearances, helping United secure a third-place finish and Champions League qualification.

The 31-year-old beat Arsenal's Gabriel Magalhaes, David Raya, and Declan Rice as well as Manchester City players Rayan Cherki and Erling Haaland to win this prestigious award.