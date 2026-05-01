Bruno Fernandes wins FWA Footballer of the Year award

Manchester United 's captain and midfielder, Bruno Fernandes , has been honored with the Football Writers's Association's (FWA) Men's Footballer of the Year award. The Portuguese international has had an impressive season with United, scoring eight goals and providing 20 assists in 34 matches across all competitions. His contribution has been instrumental in United's resurgence under interim manager Michael Carrick. Here are further details.

Career highlights First Manchester United player to win this award since 2010 Fernandes joined Manchester United from Portuguese club Sporting in January 2020 for a fee of £67.7 million. He recently made his 300th appearance for the club this season. Despite a trophy-less campaign, United are on track to finish third in the Premier League. They have also secured qualification for next season's UEFA Champions League. This is the first time since Wayne Rooney in 2010 that a United player has won this prestigious award.

Contract status Fernandes has remained committed to the club Fernandes's contract with Manchester United runs until 2027, with an option for an additional year. Despite speculation about his future at Old Trafford, the midfielder has remained committed to the club. He rejected a lucrative offer from Saudi Pro League club Al-Hilal at the end of last season and also turned down interest from other European clubs to stay with United.

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Performance analysis Midfielder's exceptional form bolsters United's Champions League bid Fernandes has been a key player for Manchester United this season, contributing to their Champions League qualification with three matches to spare. His performances have been consistently high, making him an integral part of the team's success. Since returning from injury against Burnley, Fernandes has either scored or assisted in every match except three out of 16 across all competitions.

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PL 8 goals and 19 assists in Premier League 2025-26 season Fernandes has clocked 8 goals and 19 assists in the Premier League 2025-26 season from 32 matches. Notably, he missed three Premier League games this season. He is on the verge of making the record for most assists in a Premier League campaign, needing two more with three games to go. As per Opta, Fernandes has the most chances created this season (120).