Carse has recovered from wrist and elbow injuries

Brydon Carse returns to England squad for India ODIs

By Parth Dhall 05:50 pm Jul 14, 202605:50 pm

What's the story

Fast bowler Brydon Carse has been added to the England squad for the three-match ODI series against India, which kicked off today at Edgbaston. The 30-year-old returns to the setup after recovering from wrist and elbow injuries. He also played three matches for Durham in the Vitality Blast. Carse's last ODI appearance for England was in November 2025 against New Zealand in Wellington.