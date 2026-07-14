Brydon Carse returns to England squad for India ODIs
What's the story
Fast bowler Brydon Carse has been added to the England squad for the three-match ODI series against India, which kicked off today at Edgbaston. The 30-year-old returns to the setup after recovering from wrist and elbow injuries. He also played three matches for Durham in the Vitality Blast. Carse's last ODI appearance for England was in November 2025 against New Zealand in Wellington.
Team update
England's squad for India ODIs
Carse's inclusion bolsters an already formidable England ODI squad for the series against India.
Updated squad: Harry Brook (captain), Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Tom Banton, Jacob Bethell, Jos Buttler, Brydon Carse, James Coles, Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Saqib Mahmood, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, and Josh Tongue.
Information
A look at Carse's numbers
Carse, the pace-bowling all-rounder, made his ODI debut in 2021. In 30 games, the 30-year-old has taken 34 wickets at an average of 40.44, including a fifer. He also owns 264 runs with the bat at 17.60.
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Schedule of second and third ODIs
The ODI series began at Birmingham's Edgbaston on July 14. The following two ODIs are scheduled at Sophia Gardens and Lord's on July 16 and 19, respectively. England earlier blanked India 4-0 in the five-match T20I series.