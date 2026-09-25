Jos Buttler becomes first Englishman with this white-ball feat: Stats
What's the story
Jos Buttler has become the first English cricketer to score over 10,000 runs in ODIs and T20Is combined. The milestone was achieved during England's second ODI against Sri Lanka at Leeds. Albeit in a losing cause, Buttler scored a quickfire 69 off just 49 balls before retiring hurt due to an injury. His innings included five fours and five sixes at a strike rate of 140.82.
Career stats
Buttler's stellar ODI and T20I numbers
Buttler has had an illustrious white-ball cricket career, amassing 10,062 runs in 367 matches and 326 innings at an average of 37.12.
His record includes 13 centuries and 60 fifties with a best score of 162*.
In ODIs alone, he has scored 5,678 runs in 204 matches at an average of 39.15.
In T20Is, Buttler leads England's charts with a total of 4,384 runs in 163 games.
Overall performance
Over 12,900 runs in international cricket
Buttler's overall run tally across formats now stands at an impressive 12,969 runs in 424 matches and 426 innings at an average of 35.82.
His record includes 15 centuries and a whopping 78 fifties.
The wicketkeeper-batter has also played some Test cricket, scoring 2,907 runs in 57 games with two centuries to his name.