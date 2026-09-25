Jos Buttler becomes first Englishman with this white-ball feat: Stats

Buttler has had an illustrious white-ball cricket career, amassing 10,062 runs in 367 matches and 326 innings at an average of 37.12.

His record includes 13 centuries and 60 fifties with a best score of 162*.

In ODIs alone, he has scored 5,678 runs in 204 matches at an average of 39.15.

In T20Is, Buttler leads England's charts with a total of 4,384 runs in 163 games.