Ireland's Byron McDonough bags career-best ODI returns: Key stats

McDonough gave Ireland an early breakthrough in the form of Rahmanullah Gurbaz after they elected to field.

However, Zadran and Atal added an innings-defining 231-run stand thereafter.

While Gavin Hoey removed the two centurions, McDonough dismissed Darwish Rasooli and Azmatullah Omarzai in quick succession.

McDonough's three wickets came for 84 runs in 10 overs.