Ireland's Byron McDonough bags career-best ODI returns: Key stats
What's the story
Afghanistan hammered 343/9 in 50 overs against Ireland in the 4th ODI at Civil Service Cricket Club, Belfast. While Ibrahim Zadran and Sediqullah Atal slammed tons for the visitors, Byron McDonough was the pick of Ireland's bowlers. Although McDonough leaked over 80 runs, he concluded with three wickets. He recorded his career-best ODI returns. Here are the key stats.
Spell
McDonough takes 3/81
McDonough gave Ireland an early breakthrough in the form of Rahmanullah Gurbaz after they elected to field.
However, Zadran and Atal added an innings-defining 231-run stand thereafter.
While Gavin Hoey removed the two centurions, McDonough dismissed Darwish Rasooli and Azmatullah Omarzai in quick succession.
McDonough's three wickets came for 84 runs in 10 overs.
Numbers
His ODI and List A numbers
As mentioned, McDonough recorded his career-best figures in the format.
The right-arm seamer, who made his ODI debut in the second game, now has four wickets with an economy rate of 6.65.
McDonough has also raced to 19 wickets from 12 List A games at an average of under 35. He also has a four-wicket haul.