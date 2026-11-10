Will Cricket Australia reopen ball-tampering investigation following Khawaja's claims?
What's the story
Cricket Australia (CA) CEO Todd Greenberg has said there is no reason to reopen the investigation into the infamous 2018 ball-tampering scandal. This comes despite Usman Khawaja's claims that the entire Australian team knew about the use of sandpaper during their South Africa tour. While talking to SEN Radio, Greenberg said CA is "comfortable with the outcome" of its original investigation, which resulted in Steve Smith and David Warner receiving year-long bans in 2018, while Cameron Bancroft was suspended for nine months.
Response to allegations
Khawaja's revelations contradict previous denials
"There's absolutely no benefit in going back. That's the clear position of the CA board. I think it's time we've got to look ahead, and the matter was dealt with under a previous leadership back in 2018," said Greenberg.
Greenberg acknowledged Khawaja's revelations in his autobiography "Sabr," which contradict a joint statement issued by Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, and Nathan Lyon in 2021.
The four bowlers had denied any knowledge of ball tampering.
Warner also supported Khawaja's account, calling it "100% accurate," while criticizing CA's original investigation as "rushed and botched."
Investigation closure
CA open to players coming forward
Greenberg said he hasn't read Khawaja's book yet but respects his decision to share his version of events.
However, he stressed that specific details in Khawaja's book contradict other accounts.
He maintained that players were encouraged to come forward during the past eight years and that CA is still open to this.
Despite Khawaja's revelations, Greenberg said nothing has changed in CA's view of the original investigation process.
Investigation purpose
What would reopening achieve? Greenberg asks
Responding to Warner's call for accountability from those behind the investigation, Greenberg questioned what reopening it would achieve.
He said, "You end up at the same intersection where one person's version of events contradicts the others." This was in reference to conflicting accounts from players involved in the scandal.