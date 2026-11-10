Will Cricket Australia reopen ball-tampering investigation following Khawaja's claims? 

"There's absolutely no benefit in going back. That's the clear position of the CA board. I think it's time we've got to look ahead, and the matter was dealt with under a previous leadership back in 2018," said Greenberg.

Greenberg acknowledged Khawaja's revelations in his autobiography "Sabr," which contradict a joint statement issued by Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, and Nathan Lyon in 2021.

The four bowlers had denied any knowledge of ball tampering.

Warner also supported Khawaja's account, calling it "100% accurate," while criticizing CA's original investigation as "rushed and botched."