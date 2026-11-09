'Rushed and botched': David Warner backs Usman Khawaja's Sandpapergate claims
What's the story
Former Australian opener David Warner has publicly supported his teammate Usman Khawaja in the wake of his explosive claims about the Sandpapergate scandal. The former Australian cricket team vice-captain took to Instagram to speak out after extracts from Khawaja's upcoming book, Sabr, were published over the weekend. The revelations have reignited discussions around the 2018 ball-tampering incident that rocked Australian cricket.
Investigation critique
'Whole interview process rushed and botched'
Warner has criticized Cricket Australia for its "rushed and botched" interview process during the Sandpapergate investigation.
He pointed out that some players, including Khawaja, weren't even interviewed about the scandal.
"This whole interview process was rushed and botched," Warner said in his Instagram video. "Uzzie was sitting next to Cameron Bancroft. Uzzie was not interviewed. How is that a thorough investigation? It baffles me."
Truth emphasis
Warner calls for accountability, transparency in investigation
Warner stressed the need for accountability and transparency in the investigation.
He said, "We're not here to point fingers and we're not opening old wounds. It's about accountability, transparency and ensuring the truth is properly examined."
The former cricketer also spoke about how his daughters motivated him to speak up after all these years.
Family impact
Warner explains why he spoke up after all these years
Warner revealed that he had to explain the Sandpapergate incident to his daughters.
"The last couple of days I've been talking to my daughters and that's why it's taken me a couple of days to get this out because I've had to tell them exactly what had happened," he said.
He added that it was hard explaining why we were crying on TV during the scandal's fallout.
Team involvement
Entire Australian cricket team was involved
Warner has also backed Khawaja's claim that the entire Australian cricket team was involved in the Sandpapergate scandal. This contradicts earlier beliefs that only three players were involved.
"It's been eight years since I spoke on this topic. And Uzzie, I throw my full support behind you," Warner said in his Instagram video.
He called Khawaja's revelations "100% accurate" and questioned the investigation conducted eight years ago.
Matter
How Sandpapergate sparked widespread outrage
During the 2018 Cape Town Test between South Africa and Australia, Bancroft was caught using sandpaper to tamper with the ball. The plan involved then-captain Steve Smith and vice-captain Warner.
This triggered widespread outrage, leading to lengthy bans for all three players. Cricket Australia also took steps to address the team's culture.
While Smith and Warner eventually returned to cricket, the controversy tarnished their leadership legacies to an extent.