Cameron Green smashes First-Class ton after nearly a year: Stats

Australian all-rounder Cameron Green scored a much-needed century, putting Western Australia (WA) in a commanding position against New South Wales (NSW) in the 2025/26 Sheffield Shield . The match, being played at Sydney Cricket Ground, saw WA score 302/7 by stumps on Day 2. This was after NSW perished for 232 on the opening day. According to ESPNcricinfo, Green recorded his maiden First-Class ton since May last year.

Match highlights Green's match-saving ton Despite losing Sam Fanning and Sam Whiteman early, WA rode on Cameron Bancroft's defiant half-century. However, after his dismissal, the side was down to 153/4. Green, who came in at No. 4, paired up with Joel Curtis, Joel Paris, and Corey Rocchiccioli to steady the ship. He returned unbeaten on 130 (232), having scored 6 fours and 5 sixes.

Career milestone Green races past 5,000 FC runs As mentioned, this was Green's first red-ball century since May last year, when he scored one for Gloucestershire in the County Championship. Overall, this was his 15th century in First-Class cricket. His tally also includes 16 half-centuries. During the knock, Green also completed 5,000 runs in red-ball cricket. He entered the match with 4,893 runs. Notably, 1,736 of his runs have come for Australia in 37 Tests. He averages 32.75 with 2 tons and 7 half-centuries.

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