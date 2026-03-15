Cameron Green smashes First-Class ton after nearly a year: Stats
What's the story
Australian all-rounder Cameron Green scored a much-needed century, putting Western Australia (WA) in a commanding position against New South Wales (NSW) in the 2025/26 Sheffield Shield. The match, being played at Sydney Cricket Ground, saw WA score 302/7 by stumps on Day 2. This was after NSW perished for 232 on the opening day. According to ESPNcricinfo, Green recorded his maiden First-Class ton since May last year.
Match highlights
Green's match-saving ton
Despite losing Sam Fanning and Sam Whiteman early, WA rode on Cameron Bancroft's defiant half-century. However, after his dismissal, the side was down to 153/4. Green, who came in at No. 4, paired up with Joel Curtis, Joel Paris, and Corey Rocchiccioli to steady the ship. He returned unbeaten on 130 (232), having scored 6 fours and 5 sixes.
Career milestone
Green races past 5,000 FC runs
As mentioned, this was Green's first red-ball century since May last year, when he scored one for Gloucestershire in the County Championship. Overall, this was his 15th century in First-Class cricket. His tally also includes 16 half-centuries. During the knock, Green also completed 5,000 runs in red-ball cricket. He entered the match with 4,893 runs. Notably, 1,736 of his runs have come for Australia in 37 Tests. He averages 32.75 with 2 tons and 7 half-centuries.
Spot
Green earns spotlight
The innings came as a much-needed boost for Green after a disappointing Ashes series, where he couldn't score beyond 50 in eight innings. The innings may help his case for Australia's Test team, as he has been under the scanner. Australia's next Test series is against Bangladesh in August. They will later face South Africa in three away games and New Zealand in four at home.