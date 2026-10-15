'Pack power all the way': Santner ahead of India T20Is
What's the story
New Zealand's white-ball captain Mitchell Santner has acknowledged the challenge posed by India's aggressive top-order batsmen. The likes of Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, and Sanju Samson can destroy bowling attacks from the start. As his team gears up for a five-match T20I series against India, starting on October 22, Santner hopes early-season conditions will help them counter this threat.
Strategy
Bowlers need to be adaptable: Santner
Santner highlighted the need for his bowlers to be adaptable and stay in the contest, even when boundaries start flowing.
"They pack power all the way through and come out with a lot of aggression. As a bowler, you know there aren't going to be too many dot balls," he said during a virtual interaction organised by Sony Sports.
The New Zealand captain stressed that even if boundaries are hit, it's crucial to focus on what's happening between them.
Adaptation
Adapting to conditions key for New Zealand
Santner stressed the importance of adapting to conditions, especially during the powerplay.
He said, "If the ball moves, we need to use that to counter their explosive batting."
However, if the pitch is flat, they may have to create pressure by using bigger boundaries and finding different ways of taking wickets.
The New Zealand captain also acknowledged that modern T20 cricket has made things tougher for bowlers.
Threat
Santner wary of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
Santner also acknowledged the threat posed by young sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.
"I've seen what he can do at the IPL. Whether it is Sooryavanshi, Abhishek, Ishan or Sanju, India have power throughout the lineup," he said.
The New Zealand captain expects India's power-hitters to test his bowlers from ball one, making it a challenge to stop them.
Reflection
New Zealand's historic series win in India
Santner also reflected on New Zealand's historic 3-0 Test series win in India in 2024 and a 2-1 ODI series victory earlier this year.
"You never like losing a series at home. The more you play in places like India, the better equipped you become to handle the conditions," he said.
The New Zealand captain expects India to be eager for revenge after their recent losses but remains focused on his team's performance.