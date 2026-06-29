FIFA World Cup: Cape Verde captain accused of sexual assault
What's the story
Cape Verde's historic qualification for the knockout stage of the FIFA World Cup 2026 has been overshadowed by serious allegations against their captain, Ryan Mendes. A Brazilian woman, who served as a translator for the team during a FIFA series in New Zealand earlier this year, has accused Mendes of sexual assault, according to Brazil's Globo. The alleged incident occurred between March 27-30, when the team was in Auckland for the tournament.
Assault details
Woman informed 3 Cape Verde officials about the matter
The Brazilian woman has accused Mendes of entering her hotel room and physically assaulting her. She reported the alleged incident to authorities, who conducted a sexual assault examination. The woman also informed three Cape Verde officials about the matter, but they reportedly did not respond to her allegations.
Official statement
FIFA in contact with New Zealand authorities
In light of these serious allegations, FIFA has issued a statement saying it takes "any allegation of misconduct" seriously. The global football governing body confirmed that they are in contact with New Zealand authorities over the matter. However, FIFA refrained from making any further comments at this stage, given the sensitivity and seriousness of the situation.
Career highlights
Mendes has earned 100 international caps
Mendes, 36, has played all but 17 minutes in the group stage of this World Cup. He has earned 100 international caps and scored 22 goals since his debut for the national team. After spending most of his career in France and UAE Pro League, Mendes now plays for Igdir, a second-division Turkish club.
Milestone achievement
Historic qualification for Cape Verde
Cape Verde, a small archipelago of 10 volcanic islands off the West African coast, finished second in Group H to qualify for the World Cup knockouts at their first attempt. They are now the smallest nation by size and population to qualify for the World Cup knockout stages. The Blue Sharks will face world champions Argentina in their Round of 32 match at Miami's Hard Rock Stadium on Friday.