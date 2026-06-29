Mendes allegedly assaulted a Brazilian woman

FIFA World Cup: Cape Verde captain accused of sexual assault

By Gaurav Tripathi 02:11 pm Jun 29, 202602:11 pm

What's the story

Cape Verde's historic qualification for the knockout stage of the FIFA World Cup 2026 has been overshadowed by serious allegations against their captain, Ryan Mendes. A Brazilian woman, who served as a translator for the team during a FIFA series in New Zealand earlier this year, has accused Mendes of sexual assault, according to Brazil's Globo. The alleged incident occurred between March 27-30, when the team was in Auckland for the tournament.