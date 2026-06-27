FIFA World Cup 2026: Debutants Cape Verde reach knockouts
What's the story
Cape Verde have made history by qualifying for the knockout stage of the 2026 FIFA World Cup in their debut tournament. The small island nation secured its place after a goalless draw with Saudi Arabia on Friday. The result, coupled with Uruguay's defeat to Spain, ensured Cape Verde's second-place finish in Group H and a spot in the Round of 32.
Outcome
Cape Verde create more chances
In their last group match, Cape Verde had several chances to score but failed to find the back of the net. The Blue Sharks had 15 attempts on goal with just two on target. Seven of them were off target. They completed 402 of their 465 passes. Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia held 41% possession with 12% in the contest.
Journey
Cape Verde's journey in the tournament
Cape Verde's road to the knockout stage has been phenomenal. The team played three matches in Group H, drawing all of them. They started with a 0-0 draw against Spain, followed by another stalemate against Uruguay (2-2). Kevin Pina scored the first-ever FIFA World Cup goal for Cape Verde. These results were enough to secure their place in the next round of the tournament.
Upcoming challenge
Cape Verde to face Argentina in Round of 32
Cape Verde qualified as the second-placed side from Group H. Spain topped the group with seven points. Uruguay and Saudi Arabia have been knocked out. Cape Verde will face reigning World Champions Argentina in the Round of 32. The match is scheduled to take place in Miami on July 3. As per ESPN, Cape Verde became the smallest nation to reach the FIFA World Cup knockouts.