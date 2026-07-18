Revamped ODI World Cup format criticized by international captains
What's the story
The International Cricket Council (ICC) has come under fire from several international captains and players for its newly approved Men's ODI World Cup format. Netherlands captain Scott Edwards called the changes "incredibly disappointing," arguing that cricket should be providing "more opportunities on the global stage, not less." The criticism came through the World Cricketers's Association (WCA), after ICC approved a revamped 2027 ODI World Cup format.
Global expansion
Edwards questions ICC's commitment to growing cricket globally
Edwards expressed his disappointment with the new pathway, saying it undermines years of planning and investment by Associate nations.
"Qualifying for an ODI World Cup is a huge achievement for any country, so when the reality of that opportunity changes after years of planning, it's incredibly disappointing," he stated.
He also questioned ICC's commitment to growing cricket globally with decisions like these making it harder for associate nations to compete against top teams.
Career impact
Other associate captains back Edwards's stance
Namibia captain Gerhard Erasmus stressed that an ODI World Cup is "our long form" for many Associate players.
He said qualification should provide "a real opportunity to compete on the biggest stage."
Ireland captain Paul Stirling echoed this sentiment, saying Associate nations have "consistently proven to add value and interest at global events."
He cited football's World Cup as an example of how smaller teams can enrich major tournaments.
Decision-making
Harmeet Singh emphasizes on growing the game in emerging countries
Scotland captain Richie Berrington called for players to be "meaningfully consulted" on decisions that significantly impact the game and their careers.
He said better decisions are made when different perspectives are brought to the table.
USA's Harmeet Singh also stressed that World Cup opportunities mean a lot not just for players but also for "growing the game in emerging countries."
He emphasized these decisions matter well beyond one tournament.
Equal chances
New Zealand batter backs consistent and fair opportunities
New Zealand batter Daryl Mitchell also backed "consistent and fair opportunities" for teams around the world.
He said, "We are fully supportive of players and countries around the world being provided with consistent and fair opportunities to reach and compete on the game's biggest platforms."
The ICC's decision to change World Cup formats was made during its annual meetings in Edinburgh, with an aim to create more meaningful contests and enhance tournament experience for athletes and fans alike.
Tournament structure
Super Seven round introduced
The tournament will now have 12 teams in the main round, divided into two groups.
This is a departure from the original plan approved by ICC in 2021, which had proposed 14 teams.
The new format also introduces a Super Seven round, which will be played before the semi-finals and final.
This is a major change from the original plan.
The top three teams from each of the two groups of six, plus one next-best team on points table across both groups, will qualify for this round.