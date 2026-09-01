Shimron Hetmyer completes 7,000 T20 runs with joint-fastest CPL century
What's the story
Guyana Amazon Warriors extended their unbeaten streak in the 2026 Caribbean Premier League (CPL) with a nine-run victory over Trinbago Knight Riders. The match, played at Queen's Park Oval, witnessed Shimron Hetmyer's explosive knock of 111* runs off just 43 balls. His innings included eight fours and nine sixes. The Warriors posted a total of 185/5 in their allotted 16 overs and later won the rain-curtailed game by nine runs (DLS method). Here we look at the milestones scripted by Hetmyer during his stay.
Game changer
Hetmyer's brilliance lifts Guyana
Hetmyer's explosive innings turned the tide of the match after TKR had initially put Guyana under pressure.
Akeal Hosein and debutant Lahiru Kumara dismissed Glenn Phillips and Shai Hope, leaving Warriors at 22/2 when rain interrupted play.
However, once it was reduced to 16 overs per side, Hetmyer took on TKR's seamers and scored a whopping 30 runs off Kumara's over.
He partnered with Romario Shepherd (27*) to help Guyana score an impressive 85 runs in the final four overs.
CPL
Joint-fastest hundred in CPL history
Having touched the three-figure mark off just 40 balls, Hetmyer smashed the joint-fastest hundred in CPL history, as per Cricinfo.
He equaled Andre Russell and Tim Seifert in this regard.
This was overall Hetmyer's second CPL hundred, as his maiden one came back in 2018.
Meanwhile, the aforementioned game also marked the southpaw's 100th appearance in the league - all for Guyana Amazon Warriors.
Hetmyer has now raced to 2,455 runs at an average of 29.57 and a strike rate of 145.18.
The tally also includes 15 fifties and 135 sixes.
T20 numbers
7,000 runs in T20 cricket
Hetmyer also completed 7,000 runs in T20 cricket en route to his career-best 111* in the aforementioned game.
Both his T20 hundreds have come in CPL, as his tally also includes 35 fifties and 413 sixes.
Hetmyer, who made his debut in 2016, raced past 7,000 runs in his 352nd T20 encounter (327 innings).
He now owns 7,096 runs at an average of 26.67 and a strike rate of 145.05.