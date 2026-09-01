Shimron Hetmyer completes 7,000 T20 runs with joint-fastest CPL century 

Hetmyer's explosive innings turned the tide of the match after TKR had initially put Guyana under pressure.

Akeal Hosein and debutant Lahiru Kumara dismissed Glenn Phillips and Shai Hope, leaving Warriors at 22/2 when rain interrupted play.

However, once it was reduced to 16 overs per side, Hetmyer took on TKR's seamers and scored a whopping 30 runs off Kumara's over.

He partnered with Romario Shepherd (27*) to help Guyana score an impressive 85 runs in the final four overs.