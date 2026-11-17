Carlos Alcaraz makes winning return at ATP Finals: Details here
What's the story
Carlos Alcaraz has made a stunning start to his ATP Finals campaign on Monday. American debutant Frances Tiafoe, recovering from a wrist injury, was dominated with a straight-sets victory of 6-2, 6-2 in just over an hour. Despite losing to Ben Shelton at the US Open earlier this year, Alcaraz has won three of the last four tournaments and is looking nearly unbeatable at this week's competition.
Match tactics
Alcaraz breaks Tiafoe twice to win 1st set
Alcaraz wasted no time in the match, breaking Tiafoe's serve in the first game and again in the third.
The American struggled with his first serve and couldn't do much with his second, leading to a quick first set for Alcaraz.
Alcaraz didn't even have to show his full range of skills like drop-shot and net-play as they weren't needed against Tiafoe.
Second set struggle
Here's how the 2nd set panned out
Tiafoe tried to be more aggressive in the second set but was broken again for 2-1.
He had three break-back points but failed to capitalize on them, going down 4-2.
Alcaraz then broke him a second time and closed out an impressive victory without even showing his full potential.
After the match, Alcaraz said, "I would say this is the best I have felt so far in my career at this part of the season."
Post-match remarks
Quotes from Alcaraz after his win
Alcaraz also said, "I have never experienced something like this this year. It was unusual for me, having a lot of months off competition at home. So coming here I have a lot of energy and ambition and I am hungry for more."
The Spaniard's performance was so dominant that Tiafoe could only look on helplessly as he lost his first match in the Ivan Lendl Group.
Upcoming challenges
Looking ahead for both players
Alcaraz's performance was so dominant that he didn't even have to show his full range of skills like drop-shot and net-play as they weren't needed against Tiafoe.
Alcaraz is now looking forward to his next match in the Ivan Lendl Group, a potential group decider against Flavio Cobolli, a former winner of this competition.
Meanwhile, Tiafoe is hoping to redeem himself in his remaining matches against Medvedev and Flavio Cobolli.