Carlos Alcaraz reaches 2nd round of Australian Open 2026: Stats

Alcaraz races to 85-13 win-loss record at Grand Slams

Alcaraz is a six-time Grand Slam winner and 7-time finalist. As mentioned, he is yet to win the Australian Open. He managed to reach the quarter-finals here in 2024 and 2025. Alcaraz is now 12-4 at AO and 85-13 overall at Grand Slams with this win over Walton. He reached the finals across three Grand Slam events last season and won two titles.