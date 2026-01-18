Carlos Alcaraz reaches 2nd round of Australian Open 2026: Stats
What's the story
Spanish men's singles world number one, Carlos Alcaraz, has progressed into the 2nd round of 2026 Australian Open. Alcaraz beat Adam Walton in straight sets at the Rod Laver Arena on Sunday. He won the match 6-3, 7-6, 6-2. Notably, Alcaraz is aiming to win his maiden Australian Open crown this season. It was a convincing 1st-round performance from the Spaniard. Here's more.
Numbers
Alcaraz races to 85-13 win-loss record at Grand Slams
Alcaraz is a six-time Grand Slam winner and 7-time finalist. As mentioned, he is yet to win the Australian Open. He managed to reach the quarter-finals here in 2024 and 2025. Alcaraz is now 12-4 at AO and 85-13 overall at Grand Slams with this win over Walton. He reached the finals across three Grand Slam events last season and won two titles.
Do you know?
Alcaraz joins this exclusive club
As per Opta, Alcaraz is the 4th player in the Open Era to win the opening match in each of his first 20 men's singles Grand Slam appearances after Arthur Ashe, Bjorn Borg and Rafael Nadal.