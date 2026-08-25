Carlos Alcaraz's US Open journey in numbers
What's the story
Reigning US Open champion Carlos Alcaraz is set to return to competitive tennis at this year's US Open. The Spanish tennis star had been out of action for over four months due to a right wrist injury. He sustained the injury during the Barcelona Open in April, forcing him to miss both Roland Garros and Wimbledon this summer. Have a look at his US Open singles record ahead of the event.
First
Maiden Grand Slam honor
The 2022 US Open was Alcaraz's first Grand Slam title. He defeated Casper Ruud in four sets in his maiden Grand Slam final.
At just 19, he became the youngest world number one in ATP history, surpassing Lleyton Hewitt's long-standing record.
Alcaraz also became the youngest men's singles Grand Slam champion since Rafael Nadal at the 2005 French Open.
Second
Second US Open title
Last year, Alcaraz beat arch-rival Jannik Sinner to secure the 2025 US Open title. He won the summit clash 6-2, 3-6, 6-1, 6-4.
The former became the third man with multiple US Open titles before turning 23, joining John McEnroe and Pete Sampras.
According to Opta, Alcaraz has become the first player to win multiple Grand Slam titles on all three surfaces before turning 23.
Information
A look at his numbers
Alcaraz has a win percentage of 89 at the US Open, including a 24-3 win-loss record. The seven-time men's singles champion has a win-loss record of 91-13 at Grand Slams.