Carlos Alcaraz's US Open journey in numbers

The 2022 US Open was Alcaraz's first Grand Slam title. He defeated Casper Ruud in four sets in his maiden Grand Slam final.

At just 19, he became the youngest world number one in ATP history, surpassing Lleyton Hewitt's long-standing record.

Alcaraz also became the youngest men's singles Grand Slam champion since Rafael Nadal at the 2005 French Open.