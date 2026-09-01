US Open 2026: Carlos Alcaraz attains feats on winning return

Alcaraz, who played mixed doubles with Serena Williams last week, looked seamless.

He broke Safiullin's serve in the seventh game with a powerful forehand winner at 153km per hour.

Despite some initial doubts about his wrist and whether he could last through a best-of-five match, Alcaraz was physically strong throughout the contest that lasted two hours and 22 minutes.

Alcaraz converted four of his seven break points and had a win percentage of 70 on his second serve.