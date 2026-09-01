US Open 2026: Carlos Alcaraz attains feats on winning return
What's the story
World number three Carlos Alcaraz made a successful comeback at the US Open on Monday. After a four-month layoff due to a wrist injury, Alcaraz defeated Roman Safiullin in straight sets: 6-4, 6-4, 6-4. The match marked his first singles contest since April and was part of his title defense at the prestigious tournament. Here are the key stats.
Match details
Alcaraz shows no signs of rust
Alcaraz, who played mixed doubles with Serena Williams last week, looked seamless.
He broke Safiullin's serve in the seventh game with a powerful forehand winner at 153km per hour.
Despite some initial doubts about his wrist and whether he could last through a best-of-five match, Alcaraz was physically strong throughout the contest that lasted two hours and 22 minutes.
Alcaraz converted four of his seven break points and had a win percentage of 70 on his second serve.
Form
8-0 at Grand Slams in 2026
With this victory, Alcaraz improved his Grand Slam record to 8-0 in 2026. He completed his Career Grand Slam by winning the Australian Open in January.
The seven-time champion, who earlier missed several events, is now 92-13 at Grand Slams and 25-3 at the US Open. He has won the French Open, Wimbledon, and the US Open twice each.
Landmarks
Alcaraz attains these feats
At 23 years 117 days (at the tournament's start), Alcaraz is the youngest player to win 15 successive Grand Slam matches on hard court since Pete Sampras (23 years 17 days) in 1994, according to Opta.
Alcaraz now has 25 wins at the US Open from just 28 matches. As per Opta, only Arthur Ashe (28) and John McEnroe (27) have as many wins at this event from as many or fewer matches in the Open Era.
Information
Alcaraz set to face Jamie Faria
Alcaraz is looking to become the first player since Roger Federer (2004-2008) to defend his US Open title. He has already won two major titles at Flushing Meadows, in 2022 and 2025. He will next face Jaime Faria.