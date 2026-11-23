Carlos Alcaraz becomes third Spaniard to win ATP Finals title
What's the story
Carlos Alcaraz won his maiden Nitto ATP Finals title in Turin, defeating World No. 1 Alexander Zverev 6-2, 7-6(7). The victory made him the third Spaniard to win this prestigious year-end tournament, after Manuel Orantes in 1976 and Alex Corretja in 1998. Despite heavy strapping on his left leg, Alcaraz moved freely and broke Zverev's serve for the first time this week.
Highlighs
Match moments and stats
Alcaraz used his backhand slice to disrupt Zverev's rhythm, displaying the big-match mentality that has become a hallmark of his career.
He saved three consecutive set points in the second-set tie-break to triumph after a tense finale.
Alcaraz fired seven aces compared to Zverev's four in the match. He had a win percentage of 70 on his first serve.
Notably, Alcaraz converted four of his seven break points.
Path to victory
Title in Turin after injury spell
Alcaraz's path to the title was not easy. He missed over four months due to a wrist injury sustained at an ATP 500 event in Barcelona in April.
The Spaniard returned at the US Open in August, reaching the quarter-finals.
Since then, he has been in red-hot form, winning titles in Tokyo, Vienna, Paris, and Turin with a stellar 22-1 record during that stretch.
Final match
Alcaraz proves his fitness
Alcaraz's fitness was a talking point throughout the week after he took a medical timeout for a left leg issue during his match against Daniil Medvedev.
However, he showed no obvious signs of discomfort as he moved into the championship match.
Alcaraz's win in Turin has significantly closed the gap to World No. 2 Jannik Sinner in the ATP Rankings.
Form
Alcaraz's sixth title this year
As mentioned, Alcaraz became the third Spaniard to win the ATP Finals, joining Manuel Orantes (1976) and Alex Corretja (1998).
The 23-year-old won his sixth title this season and a 30th overall. He also won the Australian Open and the Paris Masters this year.
Alcaraz now has a win-loss record of 47-5 in 2026 and 327-70 overall.
Next steps
Alcaraz closes the gap to Jannik Sinner
Alcaraz's win in Turin has significantly closed the gap to World No. 2 Jannik Sinner in the ATP Rankings.
The Spaniard started the week 1,850 points behind Sinner but is now within 350 points, with 2025 champion Sinner having missed the event due to injury.
Alcaraz leaves Turin with a record $5,171,000 champion's payout after going undefeated at the tournament (5-0).
Do you know?
Sweeping Grand Slam and ATP Finals titles
As per Opta, Alcaraz is the fourth player since 1970 to win all four Grand Slams and the year-end event after Andre Agassi, Roger Federer, and Novak Djokovic. However, the Spaniard is the youngest of the four to achieve this.
Information
Alcaraz 8-6 Zverev
Following the ATP Finals summit clash, Alcaraz has an 8-6 lead over Zverev in the ATP head-to-head series. Notably, Alcaraz has won five of the last six matches in this battle.