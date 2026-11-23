Alcaraz used his backhand slice to disrupt Zverev's rhythm, displaying the big-match mentality that has become a hallmark of his career.

He saved three consecutive set points in the second-set tie-break to triumph after a tense finale.

Alcaraz fired seven aces compared to Zverev's four in the match. He had a win percentage of 70 on his first serve.

Notably, Alcaraz converted four of his seven break points.