Carlos Baleba sidelined for up to three weeks: Michael Carrick
What's the story
Manchester United's new signing, Carlos Baleba, is set to be sidelined for up to three weeks due to an ankle injury. The club's manager Michael Carrick confirmed the news ahead of their upcoming Premier League match against Ipswich Town on Sunday. As per Sky Sports News, Baleba joined the club in a deal worth up to £70m, made up of a £65m guaranteed fee plus £5m in add-ons. Here's more.
Injury details
Carrick provides update on Baleba's injury
"He's got a little ankle issue, so maybe a couple of weeks or so, maybe three weeks," Carrick told reporters on Friday.
He further added that they were aware of the problem before signing Baleba from Brighton & Hove Albion.
"But we knew that before, so it's no major issue. It'll be great to have him when we can."
When asked if Baleba could return before the international break, Carrick added: "We'll wait and see. We're hopeful, but I don't want to put any deadlines on it just yet."
Return anticipation
Carrick provides positive update on Mount after injury scare
The manager also gave a positive update on Mason Mount's condition after he was forced off during United's 1-1 pre-season draw with Paris Saint-Germain.
Amad Diallo remains unavailable after suffering an injury in training.
Carrick said, "Amad won't be involved this week. He'll be out for a little bit longer."
Looking ahead to their first home league game of the season, Carrick expressed optimism about bouncing back from last week's 2-0 defeat at promoted Hull City in their season opener.
Information
'We're massively looking forward to the [Ipswich] game'
"First home game of the season is one we look forward to," Carrick said. "We're massively looking forward to the game. We had a setback last week and we want to get back to playing well and winning football matches."
Vs Hull
Premier League: Promoted Hull City stun sorry Manchester United 2-0
Hull City's return to top flight-football started off with a victory.
Hosts Hull took down Carrick's Manchester United 2-0 at the MKM Stadium in Matchweek 1 of Premier League 2026-27 season.
Semi Ajayi scored the opener in the 17th minute after a corner.
In the 38th minute, Nobel Mendy added a second from a set-piece.
As per Opta, United lost on the opening day of a league season to a newly promoted side for the first time in their history. Before this, they had won 10 of the first 13 instances (D3).