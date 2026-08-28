Carlos Baleba sidelined for up to three weeks: Michael Carrick

"He's got a little ankle issue, so maybe a couple of weeks or so, maybe three weeks," Carrick told reporters on Friday.

He further added that they were aware of the problem before signing Baleba from Brighton & Hove Albion.

"But we knew that before, so it's no major issue. It'll be great to have him when we can."

When asked if Baleba could return before the international break, Carrick added: "We'll wait and see. We're hopeful, but I don't want to put any deadlines on it just yet."