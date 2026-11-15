'Everyone knew,' says Chadd Sayers on ball-tampering scandal
What's the story
Chadd Sayers, a member of the Australian cricket team during the infamous 2018 South Africa tour, has contradicted captain Pat Cummins's stance on ball tampering. In an interview with SEN, Sayers claimed that everyone in the squad was aware of the sandpaper use. He also revealed that he was never interviewed by Cricket Australia (CA) as part of its investigation into the scandal.
Pre-planning
Sayers's revelation about sandpaper usage
Sayers revealed that the plan to use sandpaper was already in motion a week before Cameron Bancroft was caught in Cape Town.
"So as it's known now it was used in two Test matches and there was discussions in change rooms that how were we going to get the ball to reverse and what was going to be used," he said.
This contradicts Cummins's earlier assertion that the entire team wasn't aware of the ball tampering plan.
On-field incident
Sayers recalls carrying the sandpaper off the field
Sayers recalled carrying the sandpaper off the field himself during the Cape Town Test.
He said Bancroft believed it was passed to him, adding, "It was given to me to take off, so that wasn't planned or anything."
Sayers also remembered a dressing-room meeting about collective responsibility after the incident in Cape Town, which Cummins had earlier claimed he couldn't recall.
Divergence
Frontline bowlers have consistently denied knowledge of ball tampering
Sayers's account directly contradicts that of the frontline bowlers, who have always maintained their ignorance about ball-tampering.
In a press conference two days ago, Cummins reiterated his stance that the entire team wasn't aware of the sandpaper use plan.
However, Sayers stands firm on his belief that "everyone in that side knew what was going on and what was being used."
Personal perspective
I just wanted to fit in, says Sayers
Sayers admitted he went along with the plan at the time, saying he was just trying to fit into the Australian side.
He watched part of Cummins's news conference where the captain dismissed Khawaja's claims as "100% wrong" and "utter nonsense."
Sayers clarified that he isn't taking sides but has spoken out because it was probably the truth.
Controversy
Sandpapergate resurfaces
The controversy stems from former Australian opener Usman Khawaja's new book, 'Sabr,' where he alleged that more than just the three banned players were aware of the team's ball-tampering plans during their tour of South Africa.
Cummins later admitted that while he supports Khawaja's right to tell his story, it is important to be accountable for what is said and done.