Women's Asia Cup: Chamari Athapaththu sets records with hat-trick, seven-fer
What's the story
Sri Lanka's captain, Chamari Athapaththu, delivered a stellar performance in the ongoing Women's T20 Asia Cup, leading her team to a resounding 75-run victory against Indonesia. Athapaththu took seven wickets in just 3.3 overs, including a hat-trick. Her remarkable bowling figures of 7/5 are now the fifth-best in Women's T20Is. This was only the sixth seven-wicket haul in WT20I history. Here are the key stats.
Match details
Here's the match summary
Sri Lanka, batting first, struggled against the Indonesian bowlers and were reduced to 62/6 at one point.
However, Nilakshika Silva revived the innings with a half-century off 35 balls, taking Sri Lanka to 124/7 in their allotted overs.
In reply, Indonesia failed to build partnerships as Athapaththu wreaked havoc with her bowling in the Powerplay itself.
They perished for 49 in 18.3 overs.
Match conclusion
Athapaththu's historic spell
Athapaththu dismissed both openers, Maria Corazon and Rahmawati Pangestuti, as well as her Indonesian counterpart, Ni Putu Ayu Nanda Sakarini, in the Powerplay.
She completed her hat-trick when Indonesia were 49/7 by 18 overs. On the first three balls of the 19th over, Athapaththu dismissed Ni Kadek Ariani, Sang Maypriani, and Dara A Laksmi Paramitha.
This wrapped up the game, with Athapaththu taking 3.3-0-5-7.
Landmarks
Athapaththu reaches these landmarks
Athapaththu became the first Sri Lankan woman to take a hat-trick in T20I cricket.
Her 7/5 are the best bowling returns for a player (male or female) from a Full Member nation in T20I history.
According to Cricinfo, Athapaththu recorded her maiden five-wicket haul in WT20Is.
She now has 85 wickets from 167 WT20Is at an average of 23.45.