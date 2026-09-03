Women's Asia Cup: Chamari Athapaththu sets records with hat-trick, seven-fer

Sri Lanka, batting first, struggled against the Indonesian bowlers and were reduced to 62/6 at one point.

However, Nilakshika Silva revived the innings with a half-century off 35 balls, taking Sri Lanka to 124/7 in their allotted overs.

In reply, Indonesia failed to build partnerships as Athapaththu wreaked havoc with her bowling in the Powerplay itself.

They perished for 49 in 18.3 overs.