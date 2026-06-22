'I'm a failure as a captain': SL Women's Chamari Athapaththu
What's the story
Sri Lanka captain Chamari Athapaththu expressed her disappointment after their recent defeat to West Indies in the ongoing ICC Women's T20 World Cup at County Ground, Bristol. The loss left Sri Lanka fifth out of six teams in Group B, making it difficult for them to qualify for the semi-finals. Athapaththu, who scored just two runs in the match, said, "I'm a failure as a captain."
Match details
Athapaththu laments missed opportunity for World Cup semi-final berth
Sri Lanka were bowled out for a mere 98 runs, which West Indies chased down with five wickets and 23 balls to spare. Despite winning two matches, the team's chances of progressing have been hampered by England and West Indies winning all their matches so far. After the match, Athapaththu expressed her disappointment, saying, "Actually, it's a sadness beyond words."
Information
SL in a spot of bother
Sri Lanka have won only one of their three Group B games in the 2026 Women's T20 World Cup so far. Their last two fixtures are against Ireland in Bristol on June 23 and Scotland in Manchester on June 26.
Captain's thoughts
SLW skipper reflects on her captaincy
Athapaththu reflected on her responsibilities as a captain, saying she should have played more responsibly in the match against West Indies. "I think I tried my best," she said, adding that if she'd been more responsible, they could have won the match. The 36-year-old veteran has played in every Women's T20 World Cup so far. When asked about her participation in the next edition scheduled for 2028 in Pakistan, she said it would depend on her performance level and fitness.
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Most WT20I runs for SL
Athapaththu has had a nominal tournament so far, with scores of 4, 27, and 2. Nevertheless, she remains Sri Lanka's highest run-scorer in WT20Is. In 160 matches, the 36-year-old has scored 3,785 runs at an average of 25.40. Her tally includes 3 tons and 14 half-centuries.