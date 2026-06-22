'I'm a failure as a captain': SL Women's Chamari Athapaththu

Captain's thoughts

SLW skipper reflects on her captaincy

Athapaththu reflected on her responsibilities as a captain, saying she should have played more responsibly in the match against West Indies. "I think I tried my best," she said, adding that if she'd been more responsible, they could have won the match. The 36-year-old veteran has played in every Women's T20 World Cup so far. When asked about her participation in the next edition scheduled for 2028 in Pakistan, she said it would depend on her performance level and fitness.