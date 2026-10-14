Champions League: Arsenal thrash Lille 3-0 at the Emirates
What's the story
Arsenal put on a stellar performance, defeating Lille OSC 3-0 in their UEFA Champions League match at the Emirates Stadium. The Gunners scored three goals in just seven minutes during the second half, with Jurrien Timber, Eberechi Eze, and Bukayo Saka finding the net. The win marked Arsenal's second consecutive victory in Europe and ninth across all competitions this season.
Record
Arsenal continue perfect start
The Gunners also extended their impressive record in the Champions League group stage, clinching their 14th consecutive victory.
This comes as they aim to go further than last season and win their first-ever title on Europe's biggest stage.
The last time Arsenal lost a point in the league phase was nearly two years ago, when they were beaten by Inter Milan in November 2024.
Match analysis
Lille frustrate the Gunners in the 1st half
Despite the final scoreline, Arsenal's win against Lille was not straightforward. The French side was resilient in the first half.
Bruno Guimaraes missed a golden opportunity to score after a brilliant build-up play with Noni Madueke and Timber.
Mikel Merino also failed to convert Timber's cross, heading it straight at Berke Ozer in Lille's goal.
Game changer
Timber opens the scoring before Eze doubles Arsenal's lead
The Gunners finally broke the deadlock through Timber, who was assisted by Madueke.
Mikel Arteta then brought on Saka, Martin Odegaard, and Kai Havertz to bolster his side's attack.
Saka turned the tide with a cross that Eze coolly finished for Arsenal's second goal.
He also delivered the final blow in the 71st minute, having combined with fellow substitute Havertz.
Run
Arsenal continue their unbeaten run
According to Squawka, Arsenal have won their last seven Champions League group stage or league phase games at the Emirates. They have an aggregate score of 21-3 on this ground.
Moreover, Arsenal have also won their last 14 consecutive group stage or league phase games in the Champions League. They are 40-6 on aggregate in this phase.
Information
Arsenal third in Champions League table
Arsenal are third in the 36-team Champions League table with two wins in two games. They are only behind Barcelona and SCP. Arsenal were the 2025/26 Champions League runners-up, losing the final on penalties to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).