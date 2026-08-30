Premier League 2026-27, Chelsea overcome Brighton in 7-goal thriller: Stats

Malick Yalcouye scored Brighton's first goal after Chelsea debutant Emi Martinez came off his line to deny Charalampos Kostoulas but Yalcouye volleyed in the loose ball.

The visitors started the second half on a strong note and further reduced the deficit in the 63rd minute with a Pedro own goal.

However, Palmer restored Chelsea's two-goal lead with a stunning long-range strike in the 74th minute.

Gross added Brighton's third goal in the 96th minute.