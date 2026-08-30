Premier League 2026-27, Chelsea overcome Brighton in 7-goal thriller: Stats
What's the story
Chelsea continued their unbeaten streak in the ongoing Premier League season by defeating Brighton at Stamford Bridge. The match was Xabi Alonso's first home league game as Chelsea manager. Romeo Lavia scored his first goal for Chelsea, giving the team an early lead after a defensive lapse from Brighton. Pedro Neto and Joao Pedro scored next as Chelsea went 3-0 up. Brighton pulled a goal back as the teams went into half-time. In the 2nd half, Brighton scored another before Cole Palmer restored a two-goal advantage. Pascal Gross scored late on for the Seagulls.
Match dynamics
Chelsea secure 3 points despite conceding 3 goals
Malick Yalcouye scored Brighton's first goal after Chelsea debutant Emi Martinez came off his line to deny Charalampos Kostoulas but Yalcouye volleyed in the loose ball.
The visitors started the second half on a strong note and further reduced the deficit in the 63rd minute with a Pedro own goal.
However, Palmer restored Chelsea's two-goal lead with a stunning long-range strike in the 74th minute.
Gross added Brighton's third goal in the 96th minute.
Goalkeeper shift
Martinez starts ahead of Sanchez
Alonso surprised everyone by starting Martinez, who had just joined the club for £7.5 million.
The World Cup winner had a decent outing despite conceding two goals. His performance has raised questions over Robert Sanchez's future at Chelsea.
The Spaniard was omitted from the matchday squad after a poor showing in the previous game against Fulham.
Pedro
Joao Pedro produces these numbers
As per Opta, Pedro became the sixth player (and first for Chelsea) to score a goal, assist a goal, and score an own goal in the same Premier League game, and first since Tottenham Hotspur's Son Heung-min against Manchester City in December 2023.
Former Brighton man Pedro has raced to 39 Premier League goals and 17 assists from 126 appearances.
In the 2026-27 Premier League season, he owns two goals and two assists.
Chelsea
Key numbers for Chelsea's Palmer, Neto and Rogers
In 134 matches for the Blues across competitions, Palmer has amassed 56 goals.
49 of his goals for Chelsea have come in the Premier League from 98 games.
Neto scored his 21st Premier League goal (A31) from 182 appearances. 10 of his Premier League goals have come in Chelsea colors from 71 matches.
Overall, he has 20 goals for Chelsea from 106 matches.
Rogers, who joined Chelsea from Aston Villa this summer, is now involved in 40 Premier League goals (G22 A18).
Do you know?
Alonso enters managerial record books in Premier League
As per Opta, Chelsea's Alonso is only the fourth manager to see his side score 7+ goals in his first two Premier League games, after Bobby Robson (8 in September 1999), Michael Laudrup (8 in August 2012), and Marcelo Bielsa (7 in September 2020).
Details
Match stats and points table
Chelsea and Brighton both had six shots on target each from 17 and 15 attempts respectively.
In terms of touches in the opposition box, Chelsea edged past Brighton 29-28.
Brighton had a 74.4% ball possession against the Blues.
In terms of the points table, Chelsea are placed third with six points from two games.
Alonso's side is behind Manchester City and Hull City on goal difference.
Brighton have slipped to ninth with three points from 2 games.