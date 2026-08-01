Tottenham edge past Chelsea 2-1 in pre-season clash: Details here
What's the story
In a thrilling pre-season encounter, Tottenham Hotspur defeated Chelsea 2-1 in Sydney on Saturday. The match was marked by Richarlison's dramatic injury-time winner, which came after Kevin Danso's red card in the second half. Sandro Tonali had opened the scoring for Spurs with his first goal since joining from Newcastle United for £100 million.
Match highlights
Spurs hold on for a thrilling win
Chelsea's Estevao equalized shortly after Tonali's opener, leveling the score at 1-1.
The game took a turn when Spurs's Kevin Danso was sent off just four minutes after coming on as a substitute.
Despite being a man down, Spurs held their ground against Chelsea, who could only manage four shots on target throughout the match.
Goalkeeper's impact
Kinsky's heroics and Richarlison's late goal secure victory for Spurs
Spurs goalkeeper Antonin Kinsky was instrumental in keeping Chelsea at bay, making two brilliant saves to deny Joao Pedro and Estevao.
The match seemed to be heading for a draw until Richarlison scored the winner in injury time.
He capitalized on a loose ball in the box after Jamie Donley's shot had hit the post, tapping it into an empty net with virtually the last kick of the game.
Winning streak
Tottenham's pre-season form under De Zerbi
The victory over Chelsea marks Tottenham's fourth consecutive win in the pre-season under manager Roberto De Zerbi.
The team's previous victories include a 1-0 win over MK Dons at their training ground on July 22, a 2-0 victory against Auckland FC on July 26, and a penalty shootout win against Sydney FC after a 1-1 draw on July 29.
Information
A look at the summer transfer window incomings for Spurs
Spurs signed Tonali from Newcastle in a £100m package. West Ham's Mateus Fernandes was roped in for £85m. Jan Paul van Hecke arrived from Brighton for a fee worth £52m. Martin Dubravka, Andy Robertson, Marcos Senesi and Cole Ramsey - have all come on free transfers.