Premier League, Everton overcome sorry Chelsea 3-0: Details here

Everton have moved into the Champions League race after a resounding 3-0 victory over Chelsea at the Hill Dickinson Stadium. The win marks Everton's second consecutive Premier League triumph on their home ground for the first time this season. Beto was the star of the match, scoring in each half besides providing an assist. Iliman Ndiaye added a stunning third goal, sealing an unforgettable night for Everton fans.

Table update Everton climb to 7th place; Chelsea stationed at 6th With this victory, Everton have climbed to seventh place in the Premier League table. The Toffees were bolstered by a stellar performance from goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, who kept Chelsea at bay with some brilliant saves. Meanwhile, Chelsea's Robert Sanchez had a nightmarish outing as he let Beto's second goal slip through his legs and failed to stop Ndiaye's stunning strike. After 31 matches, Everton own 46 points, picking up their 13th win of the season. Chelsea are 6th with 48 points. Rosenior's side suffered their 9th defeat of the campaign.

Struggles continue Chelsea's Champions League hopes dashed Chelsea's defeat has pushed them out of the Champions League race. They could have climbed to fourth place with a win but remain sixth, just two points ahead of Everton. The loss is Chelsea's fourth in a row across all competitions, further intensifying the pressure on manager Liam Rosenior. Chelsea lost two successive Champions League games and in between lost against Newcastle United in the Premier League last weekend. And now, they lost to Everton 3-0.

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Match highlights A dominant display from Everton The match started with Chelsea struggling to match Everton's intensity. The breakthrough came when James Garner, recently called up to the England squad, made a brilliant pass through the defense for Beto. The striker showed his pace and skill to chip the ball over an onrushing Sanchez. Despite Chelsea's attempts at a comeback, Ndiaye's goal sealed the deal for Everton.

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Do you know? Chelsea fail to score in three successive games As per Squawka, Chelsea have failed to score in three successive games in all competitions for the first time since September 2023. Chelsea lost 0-1 against Newcastle, 0-3 vs Paris Saint-Germain and now 0-3 againt Everton.