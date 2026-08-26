Colombo Test: Prasidh, Sudhar take three-fers; Sri Lanka bowed out
What's the story
India bowled out Sri Lanka for 290 in the first innings of the 2nd Test at the Sinhalese Sports Club, Colombo. The Indian team, which had earlier declared its innings at 503/9, enforced the follow-on on Day 4. This left Sri Lanka trailing by a huge margin of 213 runs. While Sonal Dinusha's brilliant century gave SL some hope, Prasidh Krishna and Manav Suthar took three wickets each.
Match highlights
How the innings panned out
Sri Lanka were 265/8 (83.4 overs) at stumps on the third evening.
Sonal Dinusha (85*) and Lahiru Kumara (8*) began on their overnight score, with the former completing his century.
While SL began adding more runs, debutant Saransh Jain removed both Lahiru and Dinusha to wrap up the innings.
Jain took 2/69 in 20.4 overs, while Prasidh (3/52) and Suthar (3/85) recorded three-fers each.
Numbers
Numbers of Prasidh, Suthar
Prasidh has been remarkable in the absence of Jasprit Bumrah.
Taking his career-best figures against Sri Lanka, the right-arm seamer has raced to 31 scalps from nine Tests at an average of 29.7. Notably, 28 of his wickets have come in away Tests.
Meanwhile, spinner Manav Suthar continues his exploits. He has 20 wickets in just three Tests at an average of 15.35.
Match summary
India declare at 503/9
India had earlier declared their innings at 503/9 after winning the toss.
Devdutt Padikkal was the top scorer with 117 runs, while Dhruv Jurel remained unbeaten on 115.
Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, and Rishabh Pant also contributed significantly to the team's total. Pant scored a quickfire 63 runs.
Asitha Fernando was Sri Lanka's best bowler with four wickets, and Prabath Jayasuriya and Keshara Nuwantha took two each.