Will rain play spoilsport in India-Pakistan T20 World Cup clash?

The highly anticipated clash between India and Pakistan in the T20 World Cup is scheduled for February 15 at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. However, weather forecasts indicate a high probability of rain during match hours, which could potentially disrupt the game. The current predictions show a 50% to 65% chance of rain, with scattered thunderstorms and overcast skies expected throughout the day.

Weather conditions Temperature and rain forecast The weather forecast for February 15 predicts warm temperatures of around 30°C. However, the main concern for fans is a possible thundershower just before the match's scheduled start time. This could mean that rain may not only affect the game but also delay its start by a few hours.

Match strategy Pitch report and spin attack The Colombo pitch is known to favor spin bowlers, which could play a major role in the upcoming match. India will depend on their mystery spinner Varun Chakaravarthy and Axar Patel's tight bowling in the middle overs. Pakistan too has a strong spin attack with Abrar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, and Mohammad Nawaz at their disposal.

Group performance Both teams unbeaten so far Both India and Pakistan have started their World Cup campaigns on a high note, winning their first two matches. They are currently tied on points with four each. However, India is ahead of Pakistan on the points table due to a better net run rate. This makes the upcoming clash even more crucial for both teams as they look to secure their positions in the tournament.

