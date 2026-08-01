Here's how Neeraj Chopra has fared at Commonwealth Games
What's the story
Indian ace Neeraj Chopra bagged a silver medal in the men's javelin throw final at the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow. He finished second among 12 competitors with his best throw of 85.83m coming on his second attempt. The gold was won by Sri Lanka's Rumesh Tharanga Pathirage, who is also the current world No. 1, with a best of 89.75m. On this note, we look at how Neeraj has fared at the Commonwealth Games over the years.
2026
A silver in Glasgow
Notably, Neeraj cleared the qualification round of the 2026 CWG javelin throw event with a best throw of 79.61.
He finished fifth in this round. Though he put up a way better show in the final, it wasn't enough for a top podium finish.
Neeraj started the finals with an impressive throw of 80.97m, which was the second-best after the first round of throws.
He followed it up with an even better second attempt that landed at 85.83m, which remained his best.
Neeraj, who was competing after an injury layoff, said he was not at his fittest after finishing second.
2022
Injury kept him out in 2022
In a major blow to the Indian contingent, javelin star Neeraj Chopra could not participate in the 2022 Commonwealth Games (CWG).
The then 24-year-old failed to achieve full fitness after he got injured in the finals of the World Athletics Championships, where he secured the silver medal.
His absence hurt India, as the likes of D. P. Manu (5th) and Rohit Yadav (6th) failed to secure podium finishes in the javelin throw final.
2018
History in 2018
In 2018, Neeraj became the first Indian javelin thrower to claim a gold medal at the CWG, with a season's best effort of 86.47m in the final.
This throw came on his fourth attempt.
Australia's Hamish Peacock and Grenada's Anderson Peters took silver and bronze with throws of 82.59m and 82.20m, respectively.
Earlier at the event, Neeraj finished fourth in the qualification round with a best throw of 80.42.