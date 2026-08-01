Here's how Neeraj Chopra has fared at Commonwealth Games 

Notably, Neeraj cleared the qualification round of the 2026 CWG javelin throw event with a best throw of 79.61.

He finished fifth in this round. Though he put up a way better show in the final, it wasn't enough for a top podium finish.

Neeraj started the finals with an impressive throw of 80.97m, which was the second-best after the first round of throws.

He followed it up with an even better second attempt that landed at 85.83m, which remained his best.

Neeraj, who was competing after an injury layoff, said he was not at his fittest after finishing second.