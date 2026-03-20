Crystal Palace advance to UEFA Conference League quarter-finals: Details here

Crystal Palace have secured their place in the UEFA Conference League quarter-finals after a hard-fought victory over AEK Larnaca at AEK Arena. The Round of 16 match, which ended 2-1 on aggregate, was decided in extra time. Ismaila Sarr was the star of the night, scoring both goals to keep Palace's European dream alive. The win sets up an exciting quarter-final clash against Fiorentina. Earlier, the first leg of the R16 clash between Palace and Larnaca ended 0-0.

Match highlights Larnaca equalize before Saborit sees red The Eagles started strong, with Sarr scoring in the 13th minute. However, Larnaca equalized through Enric Saborit, who scored a powerful header from a corner. The goal came less than 30 minutes before the end of normal time. The match took a major turn when Saborit was shown a second yellow card for pulling Sarr's shirt, reducing Larnaca to 10 men.

Game climax Sarr's extra-time goal sends Palace through Despite having an extra man, Palace couldn't find a winner in normal time as Larnaca defended resolutely. The deadlock was finally broken when Sarr scored from close range after relentless pressure just nine minutes into extra time. Larnaca's Petros Ioannou was sent off for a high challenge on Jean-Philippe Mateta after a VAR review, leaving the visitors with nine men.

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Match aftermath Palace escape late scare as they progress In the dying moments, there was a scare for Palace when the referee pointed to the spot for a handball by Mateta. However, after consulting VAR, he overturned his decision. Despite all the drama, Palace's European adventure continues as they prepare for their quarter-final clash against Fiorentina. The match will be a significant step up in quality and a true test of Palace's European credentials.

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Do you know? Key details of the quarter-finals The Eagles will be at home for the quarter-finals first leg, with the second leg in Italy. The first leg at Selhurst Park takes place on April 9, with the return leg set to be held on April 16.