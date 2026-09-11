SA's Connor Esterhuizen slams century in his second ODI: Stats 

After being asked to bat first, South Africa lost last-match's centurion Hermann (20) early.

However, the team has made a strong comeback with de Zorzi and Esterhuizen forming a formidable partnership for the second wicket.

The latter opened up his arms after being watchful early on. He dominated the partnership with de Zorzi en route to his ton.

Ruben Trumpelmann eventually trapped him in the 36th over.