SA's Connor Esterhuizen slams century in his second ODI: Stats
What's the story
South Africa's Connor Esterhuizen has scored his maiden ODI century in just his second game in the format. He achieved this milestone with a six off Namibia captain Gerhard Erasmus in the second game of the three-match series in Windhoek. He added a massive 183 runs alongside Tony de Zorzi for the second wicket after South Africa lost Jordan Hermann early on. Here are further details.
Match update
South Africa make a strong comeback after losing early wicket
After being asked to bat first, South Africa lost last-match's centurion Hermann (20) early.
However, the team has made a strong comeback with de Zorzi and Esterhuizen forming a formidable partnership for the second wicket.
The latter opened up his arms after being watchful early on. He dominated the partnership with de Zorzi en route to his ton.
Ruben Trumpelmann eventually trapped him in the 36th over.
Stats
Maiden ton in List A cricket
Esterhuizen smashed eight fours and six sixes for his 119 off 110 balls.
This was just his second ODI, as he managed just 10 runs on debut - the opener of this series.
As per Cricinfo, Esterhuizen also hammered his first hundred in List A cricket, as his previous best score was 87*.
The 25-year-old has now raced to 513 runs across 18 List A games at an average of around 40 (50s: 3).
Esterhuizen has also featured in 10 T20Is, scoring 326 runs at 40.75.