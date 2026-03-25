NZ vs SA: Connor Esterhuizen slams successive T20I fifties
What's the story
South Africa's Connor Esterhuizen hammered a solid 33-ball 75 in the 5th T20I versus New Zealand at Hagley Oval, Christchurch. Notably, this was the batter's 2nd successive fifty in the series. Before this, he had hit 57 runs in the 4th encounter. His exploits on Wednesday helped the Proteas score 187/4 in 20 overs. Here are further details and stats.
Information
2 solid partnerships for Esterhuizen
Esterhuizen came in when SA were 76/2 in the 11th over. Esterhuizen shared a 49-run stand alongside Rubin Hermann for the 3rd wicket before adding another 61-run stand alongside Dian Forrester. Esterhuizen was ultimately dismissed by Ben Sears in the 20th over.
Runs
5th T20 fifty from Esterhuizen's blade
Esterhuizen's knock had 5 fours and 6 sixes (SR: 227.27). With this effort, he has raced to 200 T20I runs from 5 matches at 50. His strike rate is 145.98. Notably, this is his maiden T20I series and as mentioned, he slammed a 2nd career fifty. Overall in T20s, he has amassed 926 runs from 44 games at 28.93. He slammed his 5th fifty.