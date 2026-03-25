NZ vs SA: Connor Esterhuizen slams successive T20I fifties

Esterhuizen came in when SA were 76/2 in the 11th over. Esterhuizen shared a 49-run stand alongside Rubin Hermann for the 3rd wicket before adding another 61-run stand alongside Dian Forrester. Esterhuizen was ultimately dismissed by Ben Sears in the 20th over.

Runs

5th T20 fifty from Esterhuizen's blade

Esterhuizen's knock had 5 fours and 6 sixes (SR: 227.27). With this effort, he has raced to 200 T20I runs from 5 matches at 50. His strike rate is 145.98. Notably, this is his maiden T20I series and as mentioned, he slammed a 2nd career fifty. Overall in T20s, he has amassed 926 runs from 44 games at 28.93. He slammed his 5th fifty.