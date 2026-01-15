Conor Gallagher joins Tottenham Hotspur for £34.6m: Decoding his stats
What's the story
Tottenham Hotspur have officially signed England midfielder Conor Gallagher from Atletico Madrid. The transfer was completed for a fee of £34.6 million. Aston Villa had also shown interest in Gallagher, but their proposal for an initial loan with an option to buy was turned down by the La Liga club. Spurs were looking to bolster their midfield after Rodrigo Bentancur's long-term hamstring injury. Here are the details and player's stats.
Player's statement
Gallagher expresses excitement about joining Spurs
Gallagher has signed a five-and-a-half-year deal with Tottenham. He expressed his excitement over the transfer, saying, "I'm so happy and excited to be here, taking the next step in my career at an amazing club." The 25-year-old midfielder added that he wanted to be a Spurs player and was grateful that the club felt the same way.
Career path
Gallagher's journey in football
Gallagher joined Atletico Madrid in the summer of 2024 for €42m. He has a wealth of Premier League experience, having made 136 appearances for clubs such as West Brom, Crystal Palace, and Chelsea before his time at Atletico. The midfielder is expected to fill the void left by Bentancur's injury and bring energy and leadership to Tottenham's midfield.
Information
Gallagher's Atletico Madrid numbers
Gallagher made 77 appearances for Atletico, scoring 7 goals and making 9 assists. Last season, he made 50 appearances and scored four goals (A6). He made 51 appearances in La Liga, scoring 5 times. In the 2025-26 season, he made 19 La Liga appearances (G2).
Chelsea
Gallagher made 95 appearances for the Blues
Gallagher made his first-team debut for the Blues in 2022-23 season. He went on to make 45 appearances in all competitions, scoring three goals and making one assist. In the 2023-24 season, the Englishman made 50 appearances under former manager Mauricio Pochettino. He scored seven goals and made his presence felt with nine assists. Overall, he made 95 appearances for the Blues (G10, A10).
PL clubs
Gallagher played for West Brom and Crystal Palace
Chelsea allowed Gallagher to join Premier League side West Bromwich Albion for the 2020-21 season. He made a total of 32 appearances and scored twice in addition to making two assists. 30 of his appearances came in the Premier League. In 2021-22, Crystal Palace got Gallagher's services. He played 39 matches, scoring eight times and making five assists.
PL
His overall Premier League stats
Gallagher made 136 Premier League appearances in total for West Brom, Palace and Chelsea. He scored 18 goals in addition to making 13 assists. Out of his 157 shots, 58 of them were on target. He smashed the woodwork on seven occasions and created 22 big chances. Gallagher made 280 tackles, 122 interceptions and 94 clearances. He had 135 successful 50/50s.
Twitter Post
Arrival!
🗣️💬 pic.twitter.com/AgkGQcq5Gb— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) January 14, 2026