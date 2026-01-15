Conor Gallagher joins Tottenham Hotspur for £34.6m: Decoding his stats

Tottenham Hotspur have officially signed England midfielder Conor Gallagher from Atletico Madrid . The transfer was completed for a fee of £34.6 million. Aston Villa had also shown interest in Gallagher, but their proposal for an initial loan with an option to buy was turned down by the La Liga club. Spurs were looking to bolster their midfield after Rodrigo Bentancur's long-term hamstring injury. Here are the details and player's stats.

Player's statement Gallagher expresses excitement about joining Spurs Gallagher has signed a five-and-a-half-year deal with Tottenham. He expressed his excitement over the transfer, saying, "I'm so happy and excited to be here, taking the next step in my career at an amazing club." The 25-year-old midfielder added that he wanted to be a Spurs player and was grateful that the club felt the same way.

Career path Gallagher's journey in football Gallagher joined Atletico Madrid in the summer of 2024 for €42m. He has a wealth of Premier League experience, having made 136 appearances for clubs such as West Brom, Crystal Palace, and Chelsea before his time at Atletico. The midfielder is expected to fill the void left by Bentancur's injury and bring energy and leadership to Tottenham's midfield.

Information Gallagher's Atletico Madrid numbers Gallagher made 77 appearances for Atletico, scoring 7 goals and making 9 assists. Last season, he made 50 appearances and scored four goals (A6). He made 51 appearances in La Liga, scoring 5 times. In the 2025-26 season, he made 19 La Liga appearances (G2).

Chelsea Gallagher made 95 appearances for the Blues Gallagher made his first-team debut for the Blues in 2022-23 season. He went on to make 45 appearances in all competitions, scoring three goals and making one assist. In the 2023-24 season, the Englishman made 50 appearances under former manager Mauricio Pochettino. He scored seven goals and made his presence felt with nine assists. Overall, he made 95 appearances for the Blues (G10, A10).

PL clubs Gallagher played for West Brom and Crystal Palace Chelsea allowed Gallagher to join Premier League side West Bromwich Albion for the 2020-21 season. He made a total of 32 appearances and scored twice in addition to making two assists. 30 of his appearances came in the Premier League. In 2021-22, Crystal Palace got Gallagher's services. He played 39 matches, scoring eight times and making five assists.