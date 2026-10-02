'Someone believed in me': Lungi Ngidi on coach Shukri Conrad

Ngidi made his T20I debut for South Africa in January 2017, at not yet 21.

He quickly became an all-format player, impressing everyone with a six-for on Test debut against India and a four-wicket haul in just his second T20I.

However, injuries and the rise of new fast bowlers limited his appearances over time.

Despite this, he remained part of squads but wasn't always included in playing XIs.