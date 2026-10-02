'Someone believed in me': Lungi Ngidi on coach Shukri Conrad
What's the story
South African cricketer Lungi Ngidi has credited his recent success to the "belief" shown by coach Shukri Conrad. "All that changed was that someone believed in me," he was quoted as saying by Cricinfo. The statement highlights how a simple act of faith can have a major impact on an athlete's performance and confidence levels. Ngidi's journey has been marked by ups and downs, but he has always remained a part of the conversation in cricketing circles.
Career trajectory
All-format player early in his career
Ngidi made his T20I debut for South Africa in January 2017, at not yet 21.
He quickly became an all-format player, impressing everyone with a six-for on Test debut against India and a four-wicket haul in just his second T20I.
However, injuries and the rise of new fast bowlers limited his appearances over time.
Despite this, he remained part of squads but wasn't always included in playing XIs.
Comeback
Transformation under Conrad's coaching
In the last 18 months, Ngidi's bowling has improved significantly. He credits this transformation to the "clarity in communication" from the current coaching setup.
"The consistency and communication from our national coach that I will be playing, that I will be selected and that he didn't see me as a back-up bowler to anyone - that was massive for me," said Ngidi.
This change in perception helped him play with more confidence and assurance.
Coaching impact
Ngidi's numbers under different coaches
Ngidi's performance varied under different coaches.
He played 10 Tests, 18 ODIs, and 29 T20Is during Mark Boucher's tenure as head coach from December 2019 to the end of the 2022 T20 World Cup.
However, in the two years after Boucher left, he only managed four Tests, 22 ODIs, and seven T20Is.
Despite getting chances, they were sporadic, especially in T20Is where his variations are top-notch.
Frustration
Frustration with previous coaches
Ngidi expressed his frustration with previous coaches who didn't pick him despite good numbers in T20 cricket.
He said, "So it was like: Well, why bother? Why really try if I know that it doesn't matter how much work I put in, I'm not going to get the reward for it."
This feeling of being undervalued can affect a player's motivation and performance on the field.
Achievements
His ODI and T20I numbers since the start of 2025
Since the start of 2025, no South African bowler has taken more ODI wickets than Ngidi's 19.
In T20Is, his 27 wickets in these phase are second only to Corbin Bosch's 33.
At this year's CSA awards, Ngidi bagged the men's T20 international player of the year and SA fans' player of the year awards.
His delivery that dismissed Jos Buttler in Lord's ODI against England was voted as best men's delivery of the year.
Technique evolution
Slower ball developed with Dwayne Bravo's help
Ngidi started developing his slower ball in 2018 with Dwayne Bravo at Chennai Super Kings.
He first used it in a game in 2019 and has since added variations like slower-ball yorkers, back-of-a-length variations, bouncers, and wider channels.
His slower deliveries were a highlight at the 2026 T20 World Cup where he was South Africa's leading bowler with 12 wickets in seven games.