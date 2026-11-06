Devon Conway ruled out of India ODI series; replacement named
What's the story
New Zealand's top-order batsman Devon Conway has been ruled out of the ongoing ODI series against India due to a concussion. The injury was sustained during a fielding practice session ahead of the first match in Auckland on Wednesday. Conway collided with fast bowler Matt Henry during the session, leading to both players missing the series opener.
Replacement
Nick Kelly joins New Zealand squad
With Conway's exit from the series, Nick Kelly has been called up to join the New Zealand squad for the remaining matches.
Kelly was initially named in the squad only for the fourth and fifth ODIs.
He has now been released from his duties with New Zealand A, which is set to play India A in an unofficial Test series starting Saturday.
Squad changes
Dale Phillips joins New Zealand A squad
Dale Phillips, a batsman from Auckland, has been named as Kelly's replacement in the New Zealand A squad.
Phillips and Tim Robinson joining the side. Other changes include Simon Keene (hamstring), Ben Lister (side), and Fraser Sheat (side) who have all been ruled out due to injuries.
Recovery
Keene, Sheat, and Lister sidelined due to injuries
Simon Keene and Fraser Sheat, both of whom have taken six wickets each in the series so far, will return to play for their domestic teams in the next three-to-four weeks.
Ben Lister is currently following a return-to-play program for a right side-strain sustained while training with Auckland.
Ongoing issues
Other players ruled out for New Zealand
Conway's concussion adds to New Zealand's growing injury list.
Rachin Ravindra is recovering from a shoulder issue while Mark Chapman is out with a hamstring strain. Both were ruled out before the series started.
Despite these setbacks, Henry has been declared fit and is available for selection for the second ODI in Wellington on Saturday.
Notably, the Kiwis lost the series opener by five wickets.
Squads
New Zealand's updated ODI squad vs India
2nd and 3rd ODI: Mitchell Santner (capt), Michael Bracewell, Nick Kelly, Jacob Duffy, Matthew Fisher, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham (wk), Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Glenn Phillips, Tim Seifert, Nathan Smith, Will Young, Blair Tickner.
Last two ODIs: Mitchell Santner (capt), Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Kristian Clarke, Jacob Duffy, Matthew Fisher, Dean Foxcroft, Lockie Ferguson, Mitchell Hay (wk), Nick Kelly, Tim Seifert (wk), Blair Tickner, Will Young.