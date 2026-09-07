Misbah slams PCB's reactive approach in managing Pakistan team: Details
What's the story
Former Pakistan Test captain Misbah-ul-Haq has slammed the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for its reactive approach in managing the national team. His criticism comes after the PCB sent seven players and two coaches back home during their ongoing Test tour of England. Misbah, who recently resigned as Pakistan's national selector, stepped down soon after the board's controversial decision.
Critique
Local, foreign coaches treated differently: Misbah
On a television show, Misbah questioned the PCB's treatment of local coaches as opposed to their foreign counterparts.
He said that while foreign coaches are given more power and authority, they are not held accountable if results don't go their way.
"It is a fact that local and foreign coaches are treated differently in Pakistan cricket," Misbah said, adding that "local coaches have to face more scrutiny and criticism when compared to foreign coaches."
Support
Misbah warns PCB against 'knee-jerk reactions'
Misbah stressed that Pakistani cricket fans, critics, former players, and the board need to back local coaches instead of just criticizing them.
He said that "We tend to give foreign coaches more authority and power and he is held less responsible if the team performs poorly."
He also warned against PCB's decision-making process, saying sudden changes under pressure could create more problems for a team already in need of stability.
Strategy
Misbah calls for a long-term strategy for Pakistan cricket
Misbah stressed that Pakistan cricket needs a long-term strategy rather than immediate responses to poor results.
He said "We shouldn't panic and do cosmetic surgery because of pressure."
The former selector added: "Unfortunately, we are used to taking reactive decisions in Pakistan cricket."
His comments come at a turbulent time for Pakistan cricket, with the PCB making major changes to the Test setup even before the England tour has concluded.