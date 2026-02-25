Court orders Shikhar Dhawan's ex-wife to return ₹5.7 crore settlement

A family court in New Delhi has ordered Aesha Mukherjee, the ex-wife of former Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan , to return ₹5.7 crore (AU$894,397) received from an Australian property settlement. The court ruled that the agreement was obtained through threats and fraud. Judge Devender Kumar Garg of the Patiala House Court declared all settlement documents null and void, finding that Dhawan had signed them under threats, extortion, trickery, and fraudulent action.

Interest payment Australian court had no jurisdiction over marital disputes: Delhi court The court has also directed Mukherjee to pay an annual interest of 9% on the settlement amount from the date Dhawan filed the case. This ruling comes after Judge Garg found that the Australian court had no jurisdiction over marital disputes between Dhawan and Mukherjee. The Delhi court also overturned orders passed by an Australian court in February 2024, which divided their global assets including properties and finances in India.

Coercion claims Dhawan was not bound by Australian court's orders: Judge Dhawan had alleged that soon after their marriage in 2012, Mukherjee threatened to release fake and defamatory content against him. He claimed he was forced to register properties bought with his own money in joint names or entirely in her name. In one case, Mukherjee was shown as a 99% owner of a property purchased by Dhawan. After considering the evidence, Judge Garg sided with Dhawan's arguments and declared he was not bound by the Australian court's orders.

Custody rights Divorce granted in 2023 The couple was granted a divorce in 2023, with the court noting Dhawan's mental trauma after being kept away from his son Zoravar for years. The court observed that Mukherjee either did not contest these claims or did not respond properly. Though he was not granted permanent custody, Dhawan was given visitation rights and video call access in India and Australia where Mukherjee is based.

