CPL 2026: Sunil Narine smashes back-to-back half-centuries for TKR
What's the story
Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) veteran Sunil Narine has once again showcased his batting prowess in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2026. The left-handed batsman scored a quickfire half-century off just 23 balls against Jamaica Kingsmen (JKM) at Port of Spain on Sunday. This was Narine's second consecutive half-century in the tournament, having scored a brilliant 33-ball 55 against Barbados Tridents in TKR's last match. Here are further details.
Match highlights
Munro bows down to Narine
After winning the toss and opting to bowl, the Knight Riders's top-order batsmen set a solid foundation.
Narine attacked from the outset as runs flew in the powerplay overs.
His opening partner, Colin Munro, who scored a steady 52, was so impressed by Narine's batting that he bowed down to him.
The duo added a profitable 101 runs off just 53 balls before Narine was dismissed for a quickfire 24-ball 53.
This knock was laced with six fours and three sixes as TKR posted 180/6, though they later lost by 7 runs (DLS method).
Stats
5,000 T20 runs loading for Narine
The one against the Kingsmen was Narine's second successive fifty and fifth overall in CPL.
Before this season, his last fifty came back in 2020, as per Cricinfo.
The southpaw has now raced to 1,161 across 132 games (90 innings) in the competition at 15.07. His strike rate is a fine 138.54.
Coming to his overall T20 stats, Narine has raced to 4,989 runs across 613 games, averaging 15.54.
He now owns 19 half-centuries besides a ton.
Bowling stats
Second-most wickets in T20 cricket
Earlier in the tourney, Narine became the second player to take 650 wickets in T20 history, having joined Afghanistan's Rashid Khan (736).
The mystery spinner, who went wicket-less in the aforementioned game, currently owns 652 wickets at an average of 21.88.
His economy rate reads 6.14. In addition to 12 four-fers, he has picked one five-wicket haul.
Information
Most wickets in CPL history
It must be noted that Narine is also the highest wicket-taker in CPL history. He has tallied 139 wickets from 132 games at an average of 20.01. Narine's sensational economy rate of 5.45 is the best among bowlers with at least 10 CPL wickets.