CPL 2026: Sunil Narine smashes back-to-back half-centuries for TKR

After winning the toss and opting to bowl, the Knight Riders's top-order batsmen set a solid foundation.

Narine attacked from the outset as runs flew in the powerplay overs.

His opening partner, Colin Munro, who scored a steady 52, was so impressed by Narine's batting that he bowed down to him.

The duo added a profitable 101 runs off just 53 balls before Narine was dismissed for a quickfire 24-ball 53.

This knock was laced with six fours and three sixes as TKR posted 180/6, though they later lost by 7 runs (DLS method).