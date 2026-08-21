CPL: Evin Lewis hits massive six out of stadium
What's the story
Former Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) batter Evin Lewis hit a massive six out of the stadium during a Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2026 match between Antigua and Barbuda Falcons and St Kitts and Nevis Patriots on Friday. The moment was captured on video and has since gone viral on social media. The incident occurred while Lewis was batting for the Falcons in their chase of a target of 188 runs.
Match highlights
Lewis's innings and match situation
Lewis scored a quickfire 48 runs off just 38 balls, hitting five sixes in the process but not a single four.
The left-handed batsman has had a patchy season so far, scoring 48 against St Lucia Kings but failing to get into double digits in his other two outings.
The match was evenly poised when Lewis got out, with the visitors striking off the very next ball to leave two new batters at the crease.
However, the team eventually prevailed by three wickets.
Twitter Post
A biggie for Lewis!
That ball didn't just land, it found a new zip code!— Cricket Desi Wala (@shahamalig) August 21, 2026
100m absolute monster of a six from Evin Lewis! pic.twitter.com/JljM3ozraW
Stats
3,000 CPL runs loading for Lewis
Lewis has now raced to 2,912 across 117 CPL matches at an average of 26.96. His strike rate is a healthy 140.13, as per Cricinfo.
The southpaw has reached the 50-run mark 19 times, converting two of them into tons.
He is currently the fifth-highest run-getter in the league's history.
His tallty of 218 CPL sixes is only second to Kieron Pollard's 232.
T20s
Over 6,8000 runs in T20 cricket
Coming to his T20 numbers, he has raced to 6,885 runs from 264 matches (257 innings) at 28.80 (SR: 143.16).
He has smashed 478 sixes. In addition to 6 tons, he owns 43fifties.
In T20Is, Lewis has racked up 1,799 runs at 29.01 from 67 matches. He has struck at 152-plus.
654 of his runs have come across 27 Indian Premier League matches at 27.25.