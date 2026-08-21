CPL: Evin Lewis hits massive six out of stadium

Lewis scored a quickfire 48 runs off just 38 balls, hitting five sixes in the process but not a single four.

The left-handed batsman has had a patchy season so far, scoring 48 against St Lucia Kings but failing to get into double digits in his other two outings.

The match was evenly poised when Lewis got out, with the visitors striking off the very next ball to leave two new batters at the crease.

However, the team eventually prevailed by three wickets.