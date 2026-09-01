CPL 2026: Glenn Phillips stuns everyone with uncanny one-handed catch
What's the story
New Zealand all-rounder Glenn Phillips has once again left cricket fans in awe with an incredible one-handed catch during the 2026 Caribbean Premier League (CPL). The jaw-dropping moment came during Match 22 between Guyana Amazon Warriors and Trinbago Knight Riders in Trinidad. Phillips pulled off the unbelievable catch as the Warriors attempted to defend 185. They eventually won by nine runs (DLS method).
Unbelievable grab
An unbelievable catch from Phillips
The moment came early in the run-chase when opener Sunil Narine tried a flat hook shot off fast bowler Dwaine Pretorius.
The ball was traveling for a six, but Phillips's incredible reflexes and athleticism turned it into an early wicket.
He plucked the ball by stretching his right hand just inches before it crossed the boundary rope.
Even Phillips himself looked visibly shocked at his own effort as he caught the ball.
Twitter Post
WATCH: Phillips at it again
Glenn Phillips! Stop That! 🤯🤯🤯— CPL T20 (@CPL) September 1, 2026
A crazy one-handed catch from Phillips! 🇹🇹 x 🇬🇾#CPL26 #TKRvGAW #CricketPlayedLouder #BiggestPartyInSport #OmegaXL pic.twitter.com/eFHMjjWf6U
Match impact
A look at the match summary
Phillips's stunning catch set the tone for a dramatic second innings after Guyana Amazon Warriors's dominant batting display.
The team had earlier posted 185/5 in their 16 overs, thanks to a blistering century from Shimron Hetmyer. He scored an unbeaten 111 off just 40 balls with nine sixes.
Despite a spirited fightback from Nicholas Pooran and Alex Hales, Trinbago Knight Riders fell short by nine runs in their chase of a revised target of 182.