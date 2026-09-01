CPL 2026: Glenn Phillips stuns everyone with uncanny one-handed catch

The moment came early in the run-chase when opener Sunil Narine tried a flat hook shot off fast bowler Dwaine Pretorius.

The ball was traveling for a six, but Phillips's incredible reflexes and athleticism turned it into an early wicket.

He plucked the ball by stretching his right hand just inches before it crossed the boundary rope.

Even Phillips himself looked visibly shocked at his own effort as he caught the ball.