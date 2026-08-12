CPL: Sherfane Rutherford goes past 300 T20 sixes
What's the story
Barbados Tridents kicked off their 2026 Caribbean Premier League (CPL) campaign with a thrilling five-run victory over Jamaica Kingsmen. The match, played at Sabina Park in Kingston, saw the Tridents post a mammoth total of 206/3 after being asked to bat first. Brandon King and Sherfane Rutherford were the stars for Barbados with their explosive half-centuries. The latter went past 300 T20 sixes during his stay. Here we look at his stats and records.
Match highlights
A fine hand from Rutherford
King led the charge for Barbados with a blistering 73 off just 51 balls.
While the opener was brilliant at the top, the innings was capped off by a late onslaught from Rutherford, who remained unbeaten on 50 off 28 balls.
His knock included three sixes and four boundaries in a blistering 93-run stand with King.
Rutherford got to his half-century in the final over, as the Tridents went past 200 and later won by five wickets.
Tally
Over 4,700 runs in the format
Rutherford reached the 300-sixes mark with his first maximum in the game.
As per Cricinfo, the southpaw has now raced to 302 sixes across 268 T20 games (239 innings).
Among the most prolific middle-order batters going around, the West Indies dasher has scored 4,708 runs in these games at an average of 25.44 and a strike rate of 141.04.
The tally includes 21 fifties, with 86 being his best score.
Dissection
86 sixes in the CPL
Rutherford has smashed 86 sixes across 71 CPL games, as the tally also includes 1,209 runs at a strike rate of 24.67 (50s: 7).
The left-handed batter has hit 39 sixes each in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and the ILT20.
38 of his maximums have come in the Indian Premier League (IPL).
SA20 is the only other franchise competition that has seen Rutherford hit 20-plus sixes (26).