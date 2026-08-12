CPL: Sherfane Rutherford goes past 300 T20 sixes

King led the charge for Barbados with a blistering 73 off just 51 balls.

While the opener was brilliant at the top, the innings was capped off by a late onslaught from Rutherford, who remained unbeaten on 50 off 28 balls.

His knock included three sixes and four boundaries in a blistering 93-run stand with King.

Rutherford got to his half-century in the final over, as the Tridents went past 200 and later won by five wickets.