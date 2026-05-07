Pat Cummins offered lucrative contract by Cricket Australia: Here's why

Cricket Australia (CA) has reportedly offered a lucrative contract extension to its Test and ODI captain, Pat Cummins . The proposed deal could see him earning nearly AUD 4 million annually until 2029. The Sydney Morning Herald reports that the deal would increase Cummins's earnings by about AUD 1 million per year, taking it to nearly AUD 12 million over three years if accepted.

Contract details Response to growing financial appeal of franchise cricket The offer comes as a response to the growing financial appeal of franchise cricket. Last year, Cummins and Travis Head were reportedly offered around AUD 10 million to leave international cricket for full-time commitments with global franchise leagues. However, both players turned down the offer in favor of national duty. Currently, under Cricket Australia's contract structure, an average men's central contract is worth just over AUD 1 million annually before match fees, bonuses, and superannuation.

Contract benefits Long-term deal until Cummins is 36 According to a report by The Times of India, sources familiar with the negotiations have revealed that Cummins's proposed extension would guarantee him more money, regardless of how many matches he plays. The long-term deal would keep him tied to Australian cricket until he is 36. Despite injury concerns in recent years and missing nearly the entire Ashes summer due to a back issue, this contract could provide financial stability for Cummins in the coming years.

Advertisement