Cricket Australia sets six-week window for ball-tampering forum
What's the story
Cricket Australia (CA) has announced an independent forum into the 2018 South Africa tour. The forum will give players and support staff from that tour a chance to share their experiences. However, individual testimonies will not be shared with the CA Board. Instead, they will receive a report highlighting key themes and recommendations.
Leadership
Key details about the forum
The six-week forum will be led by independent senior counsel Fiona McLeod AO SC.
It will give those involved an opportunity to share their experiences in a confidential setting.
The report submitted to the board will highlight key themes and recommendations, but not individual testimonies or supporting material.
CA plans to publish the full report along with its response within 30 days of receipt.
Involvement
What the forum will look into
The forum will look into ball-management practices within the Australian team during the 2017-18 season, all four Tests of the South Africa tour, and CA's investigation into it.
However, it won't reopen that investigation or determine who was responsible.
CA has invited all players and support staff from that tour as well as management and directors at the time to participate in this forum.
Privacy
Terms of the forum
The terms of the forum also state that it can't disclose who provided information when seeking clarification from another participant, unless agreed upon.
Participants will be informed who can access their information and will have the chance to check their own account for accuracy.
The forum will also have access to The Ethics Centre's 2018 Culture and Governance Review of Australian Cricket, along with other relevant documents requested.
Commitment
CA chair David Boon on the development
CA Chair David Boon emphasized the importance of this forum in giving a voice to all players and staff on the 2018 Test tour of South Africa.
He said, "This is an opportunity to provide their accounts in a safe environment and to provide the CA Board with relevant information including about the events of that tour and resultant investigation."
Boon also stressed that publishing the report in full is part of their commitment to transparency with cricket fans.