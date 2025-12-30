Cristiano Ronaldo , the captain of Portugal's national football team, recently reiterated his intention of retiring only after scoring his 1,000th career goal. The 40-year-old forward, who recently scored twice in Al-Nassr's 3-0 victory over Al Akhdoud, made this statement after being named the Best Middle East Player at the Globe Soccer Awards. The latest brace propelled his total goal tally for club and country to an impressive 956 goals.

Career dedication Ronaldo's commitment to football remains strong Ronaldo, who joined Al-Nassr in 2022 and extended his contract last July, is determined to continue his career despite being on the other side of age. He said, "It's hard to continue playing, but I am motivated. My passion is high, and I want to continue." Ronaldo also emphasized his desire to reach 1,000 goals, adding, "You know what my goal is. I want to win trophies, and I want to reach that number [1,000 goals] that you all know."

Form Ronaldo going strong at 40 Ronaldo has raced to 44 goal involvements in 2025 for Portugal and Al-Nassr. He has tallied 40 goals and four assists from 45 appearances. Ronaldo scored eight goals in nine appearances for Portugal, helping them win the Nations League and gain a ticket to the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Notably, 32 of his goals have come for Al-Nassr, including 13 in the 2025-26 season.

Career numbers Breakdown of Ronaldo's goals Ronaldo, one of the greatest all-time strikers, has racked up 813 goals in club football so far. He has the distinction of scoring 100-plus goals for four clubs - Manchester United (145 across two stints), Real Madrid (450), Juventus (101), and Al-Nassr (112*). Ronaldo owns a total of 143 international goals for Portugal from 226 games across all competitions, taking his total career tally to 956.

Information Most goals in international football It is worth noting that Ronaldo currently has the most goals in international football. Lionel Messi (115) and Ali Daei (108) are the only other players with 100-plus international goals.