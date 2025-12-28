Ageless Cristiano Ronaldo delivers again for Al-Nassr: By the numbers

Cristiano Ronaldo , the Portuguese football legend, has once again proven that age is just a number. The 40-year-old Al-Nassr captain scored two goals in Matchweek 10 of the Saudi Pro League 2025-26 season against Al Akhdoud. The brace took his career tally to an incredible 956 goals, further extending his status. With this result, Al-Nassr have maintained a 100% win record in the SPL this season. Here's more.

Match details Ronaldo's goals lead Al-Nassr to victory Ronaldo's double strike and Joao Felix's solitary goal helped Al-Nassr secure a commanding 3-0 victory over Al Akhdoud. The win was not just another addition to their unbeaten streak but also a landmark one for the team. With this victory, Al-Nassr moved four points clear at the top of the Saudi Pro League table, further cementing their dominance in the tournament.

Ronaldo numbers 44 goal involvements for Ronaldo in 2025 Ronaldo has raced to 44 goal involvements in 2025 for Portugal and Al-Nassr. He owns 40 goals and 4 assists from 45 appearances, with another 1 game left for Al-Nassr this season, Ronaldo has a chance to add to this tally. Ronaldo scored 8 goals in 9 appearances for Portugal, helping them win the Nations League and gaining a ticket to the 2026 FIFA World Cup. 32 of his goals have come for Al-Nassr, including 13 in the 2025-26 season.

Information Ronaldo has 112 goals for Al-Nassr Ronaldo now owns 112 goals for Al-Nassr across all competitions from 125 matches. 86 of his goals have come in 87 SPL matches. In the ongoing season, he has 12 league goals from 10 matches.